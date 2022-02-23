Good morning.

After yesterday’s game against North Alabama was postponed due to weather, Vanderbilt baseball will try again to get a weekday game in against Evansville, who seems to be on the schedule every year. Game time is 4:30 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

Basketball... well...

(I will say that I feel a rant coming about Jerry Stackhouse’s bench usage. Also, the opposing fan complaints about Scotty’s “flopping” are hilarious.)

Men’s golf also was on the struggle bus on Tuesday and now finds itself in 10th place at The Prestige.

Finally, some coaching staff news: football is hiring NIU’s Dan Jackson, probably to serve as some sort of defensive backs coach.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Mississippi State at South Carolina (5:30 PM CT, SEC Network): South Carolina +2, Under 139

South Carolina +2, Under 139 Ole Miss at Auburn (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Auburn -16, Over 140

Auburn -16, Over 140 LSU at Kentucky (8:00 PM CT, ESPN): Kentucky -7, Under 143

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Tennessee 80, Missouri 61 ... Texas A&M 91, Georgia 77 ... Arkansas 82, Florida 74.

SEC Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss 70, Arkansas 62.

SEC Baseball: Mississippi State 17, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1 ... Alabama 6, Jacksonville State 3 ... South Carolina 7, Winthrop 1 ... Georgia 7, Wofford 1 ... Florida 8, Stetson 1 ... Texas A&M 9, Lamar 3.

NHL: Predators 6, Panthers 4 ... Blue Jackets 4, Maple Leafs 3 ... Senators 4, Wild 3 ... Blues 4, Flyers 1 ... Ducks 4, Sharks 3 ... Islanders 5, Kraken 2.