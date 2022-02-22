 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Midweek Game Thread: Tuesday vs. North Alabama *Cancelled Due to Weather*

Admit it. It’s funny to see the words “North” and “Alabama” together. 4:30 PM CT on SECN+

By Andrew VU '04 Updated
/ new
2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Baseball Championship Photo by Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

*Update: Not Today, Junior...

#7 Vanderbilt Commodores (1-2)

vs. The North Alabama Lions (0-3)

2021 Record: 7-40 (6-15 ASUN)

20212Record: (0-3). The North Alabama Lions were a bit cowardly this weekend, getting swept 8-1, 7-3, and 14-1 by the Southern Miss Fightin’ Brett Favres in Hattiesburg. There’s nothing much to tell you about them other than that. Well, they do have a few All-World baseball names in their Freshman class—SS Gehrig Frei and RHP Raleigh Claunch—and senior third bagger Reid Homan is a literate male courtesan.

Lose this one, and I give you all permission to lose your shit in the comments.

On the Mound

Tuesday @ 4:30pm CT on SECN+/ESPN+

Vanderbilt RHP/LHP ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

vs. Northern Alabama RHP LHP ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The Lineup

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

*Will update when the lineup is posted. Or not, as I’ll probably be driving home at that point. Either way, this is your game thread, and I will update or not as I damn well please. That took a hard turn out of nowhere.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...