Midweek Game Thread: Tuesday vs. North Alabama *Cancelled Due to Weather*

*Update: Not Today, Junior...
Due to the threat of inclement weather, Tuesday's game between Vanderbilt and North Alabama has been postponed.— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) February 22, 2022
A makeup date for today's contest will be determined at a later time. https://t.co/iditklfcAn
#7 Vanderbilt Commodores (1-2)
vs. The North Alabama Lions (0-3)
2021 Record: 7-40 (6-15 ASUN)
20212Record: (0-3). The North Alabama Lions were a bit cowardly this weekend, getting swept 8-1, 7-3, and 14-1 by the Southern Miss Fightin’ Brett Favres in Hattiesburg. There’s nothing much to tell you about them other than that. Well, they do have a few All-World baseball names in their Freshman class—SS Gehrig Frei and RHP Raleigh Claunch—and senior third bagger Reid Homan is a literate male courtesan.
Lose this one, and I give you all permission to lose your shit in the comments.
On the Mound
Tuesday @ 4:30pm CT on SECN+/ESPN+
Vanderbilt RHP/LHP ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
vs. Northern Alabama RHP LHP ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
The Lineup
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
*Will update when the lineup is posted. Or not, as I’ll probably be driving home at that point. Either way, this is your game thread, and I will update or not as I damn well please. That took a hard turn out of nowhere.
