Midweek Game Thread: Tuesday vs. North Alabama *Cancelled Due to Weather*

*Update: Not Today, Junior...

Due to the threat of inclement weather, Tuesday's game between Vanderbilt and North Alabama has been postponed.



A makeup date for today's contest will be determined at a later time. https://t.co/iditklfcAn — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) February 22, 2022

#7 Vanderbilt Commodores (1-2)

vs. The North Alabama Lions (0-3)

2021 Record: 7-40 (6-15 ASUN)

20212Record: (0-3). The North Alabama Lions were a bit cowardly this weekend, getting swept 8-1, 7-3, and 14-1 by the Southern Miss Fightin’ Brett Favres in Hattiesburg. There’s nothing much to tell you about them other than that. Well, they do have a few All-World baseball names in their Freshman class—SS Gehrig Frei and RHP Raleigh Claunch—and senior third bagger Reid Homan is a literate male courtesan.

Lose this one, and I give you all permission to lose your shit in the comments.

On the Mound

Tuesday @ 4:30pm CT on SECN+/ESPN+

The Lineup

*Will update when the lineup is posted.