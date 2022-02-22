 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 27: Alabama Crimson Tide at Vanderbilt Commodores — Open Game Thread

Just a few more games.

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
Kentucky v Vanderbilt Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

17-10 (7-7)
24 (AP)
25 (Coaches)
20 (KenPom)

February 22, 2022
8:00 PM CT
Video: SEC Network
Radio: WLAC 1510 AM / WNRQ 98.3 FM(Affiliates)


14-12 (6-8)
NR (AP)
NR (Coaches)
77 (KenPom)

With four games left in the regular season, Vanderbilt’s chances to make a postseason tournament (maybe a longshot for the NCAA, but more likely the NIT) are hanging on by a thread.

Beating Alabama, a Top 25 team according to basically everyone, would go a long way to help. For one thing, it would mean that Vanderbilt can finish no worse than .500 going into the SEC Tournament. For another thing, it would add another Quad 1 win to help a resume that’s fairly light on them — a road win at Arkansas and a home win over LSU are the highlights, with a neutral-court win over BYU in December having declined in value as the Cougars struggle in WCC play.

For a long time, Alabama just didn’t win at Memorial Gym — the Tide lost 11 straight here between 1991 and 2011. But their last two visits to Memorial have ended in Alabama wins in both 2019 and 2020, though somehow Vanderbilt won at Alabama in the last week of the 2019-20 season. And last season, Vanderbilt took Alabama to the wire in an 82-78 loss in Tuscaloosa.

Have fun, expect to win.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...