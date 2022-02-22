Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt basketball hosts Alabama tonight at Memorial Gym, with tipoff set for 8 PM CT on the SEC Network. The Commodores are coming off a 72-67 win over Texas A&M on Saturday and look to make it two straight. Also, Scotty Pippen Jr. was the SEC’s Co-Player of the Week after scoring 53 points in two games last week.

After going 1-2 over opening weekend, baseball hosts North Alabama today at 4:30 PM CT in its first midweek game of the season. Today’s game will be streamed on the SEC Network. It’s not quite dueling game threads (the baseball game should be over before the basketball game starts), but this should be a fun day on Anchor of Gold dot com. Also, have we figured out what the comments are competing with during a baseball game thread?

Men’s golf is tied for the lead after one day at The Prestige in La Quinta, California. Action picks back up today at 8:45 AM CT.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Tennessee at Missouri (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Missouri +10, Under 130

Missouri +10, Under 130 Georgia at Texas A&M (6:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Texas A&M -11.5, Under 146.5

Texas A&M -11.5, Under 146.5 Arkansas at Florida (6:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Florida +1, Over 136

Florida +1, Over 136 Alabama at Vanderbilt (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Vanderbilt +4, Over 151

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Missouri 7, Nicholls 4.

NHL: Bruins 5, Avalanche 1 ... Hurricanes 4, Flyers 3 ... Flames 3, Jets 1 ... Canadiens 5, Maple Leafs 2 ... Canucks 5, Kraken 2.