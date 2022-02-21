Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #1: Call For Submissions

Let’s just say sometimes it sucks to be right. Going into the year, with the losses of Rocker, Leiter, and Chi Chi the Frame God, it was pretty obvious we would be a team which would need some time to figure things out.

I also said we would know a lot more about this team after the opening weekend top 10 matchup against Okie State.

While we were not outclassed by any means, we open the season with a losing record for the first time I can remember (*note: I will do no research whatsoever to confirm or disprove this). Though both teams scored 11 runs in total, we won Friday 3-0, and squandered many opportunities with ducks on the pond on Saturday and Sunday (losing 4-3 and 7-5, respectively).

I assume you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp. Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post on this week. I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Mike Papi and Luke Smith are human garbage. Cowbells are annoying.

...and that’s it.

*Note: Questions about other SEC baseball teams are welcome, too. I just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.