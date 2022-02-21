Good morning.

Sunday was... not a good day. Baseball lost its first series of the year with Sunday’s 7-5 loss to Oklahoma State, dropping to 1-2 on the season in spite of Javier Vaz’s first career home run. More from the Hustler.

Meanwhile, women’s basketball lost 57-47 to Ole Miss in spite of forcing 27 turnovers. Shea Ralph’s team is now 12-16 on the season and 3-11 in the SEC.

Men’s golf opens its spring schedule today with the first day of The Prestige, a three-day event at the Greg Norman Course at PGA West in La Quinta, California.

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Mississippi State 58, Missouri 56.

SEC Baseball: Auburn 12, Kansas State 1 ... Liberty 5, Florida 3 ... Texas A&M 5, Fordham 4 ... Tennessee 14, Georgia Southern 0 ... Georgia 9, Albany 1 ... South Carolina 9, UNC Greensboro 7 ... Nicholls 9, Missouri 8 ... Mississippi State 12, Long Beach State 4 ... LSU 21, Maine 6 ... Kentucky 15, Jacksonville State 1 ... Arkansas 4, Illinois State 2 ... Alabama 9, Xavier 4 ... Ole Miss 12, Charleston Southern 2.

SEC Women’s Basketball: Auburn 65, Georgia 60 ... South Carolina 67, Tennessee 53 ... Kentucky 78, Arkansas 55 ... Missouri 76, Mississippi State 66 ... LSU 66, Florida 61 ... Alabama 81, Texas A&M 79.

NHL: Hurricanes 4, Penguins 3 ... Canadiens 3, Islanders 2 ... Panthers 5, Blackhawks 2 ... Rangers 2, Senators 1 ... Blue Jackets 7, Sabres 3 ... Coyotes 3, Stars 1 ... Wild 7, Oilers 3 ... Golden Knights 4, Sharks 1.