Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt baseball took its first loss of the season on Saturday in the second game of a three-game series against Oklahoma State, dropping a 4-3 game in spite of stringing together nine hits. The final game of the series will air today on the SEC Network+ at 1:00 PM CT.

Men’s basketball held off Texas A&M 72-67 on Saturday, improving to 14-12 overall and 6-8 in the SEC. Scotty Pippen scored 24 points, while Liam Robbins had 14 points and 8 rebounds. (Wow, imagine if we’d had that guy all season.)

Lacrosse picked up an upset win on Saturday, beating #12 Notre Dame 14-12 and improving to 2-0 on the season.

In today’s action (aside from baseball), women’s basketball hosts Ole Miss at 2:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+, while men’s tennis hosts its second doubleheader of the weekend, facing Northwestern at noon CT followed by Tennessee State at 4:00 PM.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Mississippi State at Missouri (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Missouri +5, Under 132

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Ole Miss 85, Georgia 68 ... Kentucky 90, Alabama 81 ... Florida 63, Auburn 62 ... South Carolina 77, LSU 75 ... Arkansas 58, Tennessee 48.

SEC Baseball: UNC Greensboro 5, South Carolina 4 ... Tennessee 10, Georgia Southern 3 ... Arkansas 5, Illinois State 1 ... Ole Miss 11, Charleston Southern 1 ... LSU 17, Maine 8 ... Texas A&M 5, Fordham 3 ... Long Beach State 13, Mississippi State 3 ... Georgia 7, Albany 6 ... Alabama 5, Xavier 4 ... Kentucky 6, Jacksonville State 2 ... Liberty 6, Florida 4 ... Auburn 2, Texas Tech 1 ... Missouri 14, Nicholls 2.

NHL: Avalanche 5, Sabres 3 ... Oilers 4, Jets 2 ... Bruins 3, Senators 2 ... Blues 6, Maple Leafs 3 ... Kings 5, Coyotes 3 ... Flames 2, Kraken 1 ... Ducks 7, Canucks 4.