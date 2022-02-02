Filed under: Commodores Basketball Game Threads Vanderbilt Commodores 2021-22 Basketball Season Game 21: Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats — Open Game Thread Y’all know the drill. By Tom Stephenson@tcstephenson1 Feb 2, 2022, 6:34pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 21: Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats — Open Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images I don’t have much to say. Y’all know the drill. Let’s go comments! More From Anchor Of Gold Anchor Drop: Happy Groundhog Day Anchor Drop: National Signing Day Preview Anchor Drop: Luke List Wins Game 20: Bulldogs at Commodores Vanderbilt Basketball Mail Bag #9: Answers to your Questions Anchor Drop: Georgia Tonight Loading comments...
Loading comments...