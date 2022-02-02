Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Today is Groundhog Day, that silly annual tradition where a groundhog pokes his head out of the ground and we get six more weeks of winter if he sees his shadow. Hooray!

And speaking of Groundhog Day, Vanderbilt plays at Rupp Arena tonight and I am certain that this will go differently from every other time Vanderbilt has ever visited Rupp Arena. (The last time Vandy won at Rupp Arena: 2007.)

It’s National Signing Day, and Vanderbilt has already signed an offensive lineman they flipped from UCF:

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Florida at Missouri (2:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Missouri +6, Under 136

Missouri +6, Under 136 Vanderbilt at Kentucky (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Georgia +10.5, Over 152.5

Georgia +10.5, Over 152.5 Arkansas at Georgia (6:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Kentucky -16, Over 141

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Tennessee 90, Texas A&M 80 ... Mississippi State 78, South Carolina 64 ... Ole Miss 76, LSU 72 ... Auburn 100, Alabama 81.

NBA: Pelicans 111, Pistons 101 ... Bucks 112, Wizards 98 ... Raptors 110, Heat 106 ... Bulls 126, Magic 115 ... Timberwolves 130, Nuggets 115 ... Warriors 124, Spurs 120 ... Suns 121, Nets 111.

NHL: Bruins 3, Kraken 2 ... Lightning 3, Sharks 2 ... Maple Leafs 7, Devils 1 ... Rangers 5, Panthers 2 ... Flyers 3, Jets 1 ... Capitals 4, Penguins 3 ... Islanders 4, Senators 1 ... Predators 4, Canucks 2 ... Flames 4, Stars 3 ... Coyotes 3, Avalanche 2 ... Golden Knights 5, Sabres 2.