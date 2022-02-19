16-10 (5-8)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

76 (KenPom) February 19, 2022

5:00 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: WLAC 1510 AM / WNRQ 98.3 FM(Affiliates)

13-12 (5-8)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

75 (KenPom)

Vanderbilt has lost two in a row, and the Commodores’ season is on life support with Texas A&M coming to Memorial Gym tonight. With five games left in the season, Vanderbilt is 13-12 overall, and 5-8 in the SEC. The NCAA Tournament is a long shot; now, Vanderbilt needs to win 3 of 5 to finish with a winning record overall.

Texas A&M started the season 15-2, then the Aggies lost eight in a row before finally snapping that losing streak with a 56-55 win over Florida on Tuesday night. The Commodores did win the last time these two played, on the first night of last year’s SEC Tournament. A win tonight, of course, would go a long way toward ensuring that playing on Wednesday night is not the Commodores’ fate again.

In other news, the comments won a smashing win over the offense in the Auburn game Wednesday night. Keep it up, guys. Have fun, expect to win.