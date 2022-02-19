 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Game Thread: Game 2 vs. The Okie State Pistol Petes

The Diamond Dores are 1-0. Today, Maldo takes the mound (perhaps with a Christian Little piggyback).

NCAA Baseball: Nashville Regional-Georgia Tech vs Vanderbilt

McBain and Pat both lived the life of Reilly last night in a 3-0 season opening win. Oh, and after Schultz closed things down, 2/3 of Okie Poke outs came via the K. For those who are bad at math, that’s 18 mo-freaking Ks. Sweet sassy molassy!

The offense came on a bit more slowly, but that’s to be expected when facing an All-American in sub-40 degree temps. Still, you had to like what you saw from Tate “Tater” Kolwyck (2-3 with 1 2B, 1HR, 1 R, and 1 RBI), Jack “Whitey” Bulger (2-4 with 1 R, and 1 RBI), and though he only had one hit tonight, Dom “The Dominator” Keegan (1-4 with 1 2B and 1 RBI) had the type of professional AB that should make scouts stand up and take notice.

Though the defense had its fair share of stumbles (both Tater and Mighty Carter Young are still knocking off rust, apparently), this beaut happened:

The Final Pitching Lines were as follows:

Chris “McBain” McElvain (W, 1-0): 4 IP 4 H 0 R 1 BB 10 K on 79 pitches (54 strikes).

Patrick “Life of” Reilly: 4 IP 1 H 0 R 4 BB 7 K on 63 pitches (35 strikes).

Thomas “The Mayor” Schultz (S, 1): 1 IP 0 H 0 R 0 BB 1 K on 7 pitches (6 strikes).

...and I reacted to this in a calm, stoic, pragmatic manner:

Oh, and Clanga and Arkie both lost. To quote the poet Ice Cube:

Drunk as hell, but no thowwin’ up

Halfway home, and my pager’s still blowwin’ up

Today, I diddn’t even havvta use my AK

I gotta say it was a good day

(Shhhhit!)

Saturday @ 1:00pm CT on SECN+/ESPN+

#29 Vanderbilt Jr. RHP Nick “Where’s Maldo?” Maldonado (0-0; 0.00 ERA)

vs. #16 Oklahoma State So. RHP Victor “Fortified Wine“ Mederos (0-0; 0.00 ERA)

Let’s have another day of pitching dominance, but this time, have the bats lay waste to that cask of Portugese Pistol Pete wine (please and thank you).

The Lineup

Same lineup as yesterday. Interesting.

See you in the comments.

