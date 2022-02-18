Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

And baseball is back. Vanderbilt hosts Oklahoma State today at 4:30 PM CT, the season opener for both teams. Vanderbilt was the 2021 College World Series runner-up and will be in strong contention again this season, as they’re ranked in the top three by basically everyone. Today’s game will be streamed on the SEC Network+, and for those of you going out to the Hawk, temperatures should be in the low 40s at game time, but no precipitation is expected.

Men’s tennis hosts a doubleheader today at the Currey Tennis Center, facing Belmont at 2 PM CT, followed by Tennessee State at 6.

Women’s basketball lost 69-65 at Kentucky in spite of Jordyn Cambridge’s career night in which she scored 21 points and topped 200 career steals.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Missouri at Mississippi State (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Mississippi State -11, Over 134

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Florida 76, Arkansas 67 ... South Carolina 75, Auburn 38 ... Georgia 74, Missouri 49 ... Alabama 74, Tennessee 64 ... LSU 71, Mississippi State 59 ... Ole Miss 74, Texas A&M 54.

NBA: Heat 111, Hornets 107 ... Wizards 117, Nets 103 ... Mavericks 125, Pelicans 118 ... 76ers 123, Bucks 120 ... Clippers 142, Rockets 111.

NHL: Red Wings 3, Rangers 2 ... Capitals 5, Flyers 3 ... Maple Leafs 4, Penguins 1 ... Canadiens 3, Blues 2 ... Senators 3, Sabres 1 ... Islanders 4, Bruins 1 ... Jets 5, Kraken 3 ... Blue Jackets 7, Blackhawks 4 ... Oilers 7, Ducks 3 ... Canucks 5, Sharks 4.