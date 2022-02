Yep. Our Vanderbilt Commodores, 13-11, 5-7 in the SEC and reeling after Saturday’s loss to those who shall not be named, heads on the road to face...

...oh, God, Auburn is the #2 team in the country? The Tigers have lost twice all season, both times in overtime, and neither time at Auburn Arena, which they’ve sold out for literally every game this season.

Have the hired Auburn man fetch me a scotch. Have fun, expect to win.