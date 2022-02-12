13-10 (5-6)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

81 (KenPom) February 12, 2022

5:00 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: Affiliates

17-6 (8-3)

19 (AP)

18 (Coaches)

11 (KenPom)

After winning two games in a row, Vanderbilt plays Tennessee tonight. Tennessee has won its last six SEC games, with a one-point loss to Texas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge being the only thing breaking up the winning.

Anyway: Vanderbilt has lost nine games in a row to them, and this needs to stop. This is the longest losing streak that Vanderbilt has suffered against Tennessee since the Commodores lost ten in a row from 1978 to 1982, and this is... you know, kind of embarrassing. Vanderbilt’s last win against Tennessee came all the way back in 2017, a 67-56 win in Knoxville. Jerry Stackhouse is still looking for his first win against them; coaches who do not beat them tend not to last long.

But at least we know the Commodores should be competitive what with Tennessee being sixth in the country in defensive efficiency.