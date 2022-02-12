Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

(That’s right, Vols, we’re claiming Dolly.)

Vanderbilt heads into Knoxville tonight on a two-game winning streak, after home wins over LSU and Missouri improved the Commodores to 13-10 overall and 5-6 in the SEC. This one’s going to be a tougher fight, with Tennessee having won six of its last seven, the only blemish being a 52-51 loss at Texas. Game time is 5:00 PM CT and tonight’s game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Bowling had four matches on Friday and won all four at the Lady Techsters Classic in Dallas. Play will pick up again today at 10:25 AM CT with streaming on bowl.com. (I’m sure parlagi will come in and tell us that it costs money.)

Lacrosse opens its season today at 1:00 PM CT against Liberty at the Vanderbilt Lacrosse Complex. Stream is on YouTube.

Here’s a preview of baseball’s 2022 starting rotation. Also, the Hustler previews the baseball schedule.

Finally, some football news: Vanderbilt is reportedly hiring Notre Dame defensive analyst Nick Lezynski as its new linebackers coach.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Arkansas at Alabama (11:00 AM CT, SEC Network): Arkansas +5, Over 156.5

Arkansas +5, Over 156.5 Texas A&M at Auburn (11:00 AM CT, ESPN): Auburn -12, Over 141.5

Auburn -12, Over 141.5 South Carolina at Georgia (1:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Georgia +2.5, Under 147.5

Georgia +2.5, Under 147.5 Florida at Kentucky (3:00 PM CT, ESPN): Kentucky -9, Under 141

Kentucky -9, Under 141 Vanderbilt at Tennessee (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Vanderbilt +12, Over 133

Vanderbilt +12, Over 133 Mississippi State at LSU (7:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Mississippi State +6, Under 133.5

Mississippi State +6, Under 133.5 Ole Miss at Missouri (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Missouri -2, Under 129

Scoreboard

NBA: Hornets 141, Pistons 119 ... Cavaliers 120, Pacers 113 ... 76ers 100, Thunder 87 ... Spurs 136, Hawks 121 ... Celtics 108, Nuggets 102 ... Bulls 134, Timberwolves 122 ... Jazz 114, Magic 99.

NHL: Stars 4, Jets 3 ... Oilers 3, Islanders 1 ... Lightning 4, Coyotes 3 ... Kraken 4, Ducks 3.