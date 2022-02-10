Anchor Drop, February 10, 2022: SEC TV Schedule Set

Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

The SEC announced its national television schedule for baseball, and Vanderbilt will be televised eleven times on ESPN networks this season. No, I don’t know yet whether the Hawaii series will be streamed anywhere. Also, single-game tickets are now on sale.

Women’s basketball travels to Texas A&M tonight, with game time at 7 PM CT and streaming on SEC Network+. The Commodores snapped a two-game winning streak in Sunday’s overtime loss to Alabama. Texas A&M is actually having a surprisingly rough year: the Aggies are 3-7 in the SEC and 13-9 overall.

The Hustler previews lacrosse season.

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Florida 72, Georgia 63 ... Alabama 97, Ole Miss 83 ... Tennessee 72, Mississippi State 63.

NBA: Cavaliers 105, Spurs 92 ... Bulls 121, Hornets 109 ... Raptors 117, Thunder 98 ... Jazz 111, Warriors 85 ... Trail Blazers 107, Lakers 105 ... Kings 132, Timberwolves 119.

NHL: Red Wings 6, Flyers 3 ... Stars 4, Predators 3 ... Blackhawks 4, Oilers 1 ... Flames 6, Golden Knights 0 ... Coyotes 5, Kraken 2 ... Islanders 6, Canucks 3.