Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

National Signing Day is tomorrow, and while the bulk of Vanderbilt’s 2022 class already signed during the early signing period, there are a couple of outstanding prospects who should be signing tomorrow. One is cornerback Jeffrey Ugo, from George Ranch High School in Richmond, Texas, who announced shortly before the early signing period but waited to sign until February. The other expected signing is Walter Taylor, a quarterback from Jackson, Alabama, who was a late pickup. (Note that Daniel Martin, who announced his decision in January, had apparently already signed in the early signing period but kept it quiet.)

As far as anyone else, well, I guess we’re waiting until tomorrow to see.

Not a ton of news today, but the Hustler’s Memorial Minutes column writes about the improvement of the women’s basketball team. Again: Shea Ralph was an excellent hire and this will go very well for us.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks