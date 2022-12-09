5-3

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

251 (KenPom) December 9, 2022

6:00 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM(TuneIn)

5-4

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

86 (KenPom)

Just two days after playing their last game, Vanderbilt gets one final game in before finals with an early-ish Friday night tipoff against the Grambling Tigers.

After a long stretch of being one of the worst teams in Division I, Grambling has gotten it together a bit this season, beating Colorado two days before the Buffaloes beat Tennessee and also beating UTSA, Dartmouth, and Incarnate Word pretty handily — though they got drilled by Grand Canyon and Arizona State in November. Their leading scorer is Carte’Are Gordon, a former top 100 recruit who started his career at Saint Louis.

Vanderbilt should — should — still win this game easily, though it looks like a bit less of an automatic walkover than it probably did when it was scheduled. There’s a decent chance that the freshmen could play significant minutes, but Grambling is salty enough to hang around for a while.

Anyway, have fun in the comments.