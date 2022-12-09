Good morning.

Vanderbilt men’s basketball has one final game tonight before finals break, hosting Grambling State at 6:00 PM CT on the SEC Network. The Commodores find themselves above .500 for the first time all season after Wednesday night’s win over Pitt and look to extend their winning streak to three games. This is a buy game, though Grambling is a bit better than usual this season, coming in with a 5-3 record that includes a win over Colorado (who beat Tennessee two days after losing to Grambling.)

And speaking of beating Tennessee, somebody on our coaching staff went into defensive line commit Demarion Thomas’s home and did this.

Ciaja Harbison returned for the women’s basketball team last night and Vanderbilt beat Louisiana Tech 75-70 in overtime, improving to 7-5 on the season.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 43-53-2 ATS, 45-53 totals

Grambling at Vanderbilt (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Vanderbilt -14, Over 138

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

9:00 AM: World Cup: Croatia v. Brazil (FOX)

1:00 PM: World Cup: Netherlands v. Argentina (FOX)

6:00 PM: FCS Playoffs: Samford at North Dakota State (ESPN2)

6:30 PM: NBA: Lakers at 76ers (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NBA: Bucks at Mavericks (ESPN)

9:15 PM: FCS Playoffs: William & Mary at Montana State (ESPN2)

9:30 PM: FCS Playoffs: Incarnate Word at Sacramento State (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Arkansas 63, Lamar 50.

NFL: Rams 17, Raiders 16.

NBA: Heat 115, Clippers 110 ... Spurs 118, Rockets 109 ... Nuggets 121, Trail Blazers 120.

NHL: Lightning 5, Predators 2 ... Maple Leafs 5, Kings 0 ... Panthers 5, Red Wings 1 ... Jets 5, Blues 2 ... Stars 4, Senators 3.