Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt women’s basketball plays its last game before heading into finals break tonight, traveling to Louisiana Tech for a 6 PM CT tipoff on ESPN+. The Commodores have lost five of six after a 5-0 start, mostly due to injuries finally catching up to them with leading scorer Ciaja Harbison missing the last three games. That’s on top of losing three starters before the season even started, which... well, this program appears to be cursed.

The men’s team got above .500 for the first time all season, beating Pitt 75-74 on two late free throws by Tyrin Lawrence. The Commodores will go into finals break after one final tune-up against Grambling on Friday night.

In transfer portal news, well, we offered the guy with the cool name.

In other transfer portal news, wow did it not work out for him.

I want to thank Arizona State for allowing me to continue my football journey this past year and represent this great university With that being said I will be entering my name into the transfer portal and I am excited for what is to come! @247SportsPortal @RivalsPortal pic.twitter.com/AfJGcLxf5k — Camron Johnson (@camjohnson_23) December 8, 2022

And finally, everybody should enter the portal like this guy (bonus points for triggering known blowhard Brandon Walker):

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:30 PM: NBA: Clippers at Heat (NBA TV)

7:15 PM: NFL: Raiders at Rams (Prime Video)

9:00 PM: NBA: Nuggets at Trail Blazers (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Tennessee 84, Eastern Kentucky 49 ... UConn 75, Florida 54.

SEC Women’s Basketball: Georgia 84, Mercer 44 ... Kentucky 80, Minnesota 74.

NBA: Magic 116, Clippers 111 ... Nets 122, Hornets 116 ... Knicks 113, Hawks 89 ... Raptors 126, Lakers 113 ... Bulls 115, Wizards 111 ... Grizzlies 123, Thunder 102 ... Bucks 126, Kings 113 ... Timberwolves 121, Pacers 115 ... Pelicans 104, Pistons 98 ... Jazz 124, Warriors 123 ... Celtics 125, Suns 98.

NHL: Sabres 9, Blue Jackets 4 ... Capitals 4, Flyers 1 ... Flames 5, Wild 3 ... Bruins 4, Avalanche 0 ... Oilers 8, Coyotes 2 ... Rangers 5, Golden Knights 1 ... Canucks 6, Sharks 5.