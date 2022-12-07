6-3

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

79 (KenPom) December 7, 2022

8:00 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM(TuneIn)

4-4

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

86 (KenPom)

It’s the second straight year that Kevin Stallings’ former employers meet, but unlike last season — when Pitt started the season 3-7 on their way to an 11-21 record — the Panthers enter tonight’s game with a 6-3 record. They did lose not-particularly-close games to West Virginia and Michigan early on, as well as a four-point decision to VCU (been there), but they’ve since reeled off five straight wins and while the first three of those aren’t worth spending much time on, last week they won at Northwestern 87-58 and also won their ACC opener on the road at NC State 68-60.

Pitt’s leading scorer is Hey What The Fuck Happened To That Guy all-star Blake Hinson, who played two seasons at Ole Miss, transferred to Iowa State, and then didn’t play basketball for two years before resurfacing with Pitt this season and averaging 16.3 ppg. He’s followed by former Wichita State/Texas Tech player Jamarius Burton at 15.8 ppg, though he did play for Pitt last year. (Pitt also has top-40 freshman Dior Johnson on the roster, but he’s currently not playing due to this.)

Oh, yeah, and we’re honoring the 1988 team tonight. Not sure why.

Anyway, I might start believing in this Vanderbilt team if they win this one, so let’s do it.