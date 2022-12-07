Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

It’s Clark Lea Flipmas Season.

My football recruiting process has been an amazing journey to say the least but it concludes today with my commitment to Vanderbilt University!! I have found my home away from home!! @Coach_Lea @CoachBlaz @VandyFootball @saints_info @rcg999 #AnchorDown #GreaseGang pic.twitter.com/JWijVOKt3A — Misael Sandoval (@xMisa_75) December 6, 2022

It’s been quite the process and journey and I’m forever grateful for it all #Committed @VandyFootball pic.twitter.com/1t2ZgvBg5v — Aj Newberry (@AjNewberry5) December 7, 2022

Both of these guys were committed to other schools as recently as this weekend, when they came to Vanderbilt for official visits. Misael Sandoval is an offensive lineman who was previously committed to San Diego State; AJ Newberry was a running back committed to Colorado. Both will now be Commodores.

Per 247 Sports, Vanderbilt now has 18 commitments in the Class of 2023 and the 47th-ranked class nationally.

In other news, while Ray Davis, Will Sheppard, and C.J. Taylor all got snubbed, Wesley Schelling was named the first team All-SEC long snapper.

The basketball team hosts Pitt tonight at 8:00 PM CT on the SEC Network. Pitt enters with a 6-3 record — though their last two games were road wins over Northwestern and NC State.

Bad Gambling Advice

Last night: 1-1 ATS, 0-2 totals; season to date: 41-52-2 ATS, 44-51 totals

Eastern Kentucky at Tennessee (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Tennessee -26.5, Under 139.5

Tennessee -26.5, Under 139.5 UConn at Florida (8:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Florida +5, over 144

Florida +5, over 144 Pitt at Vanderbilt (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Pitt +3.5, Under 137

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:30 PM: NBA: Hawks at Knicks (ESPN)

6:30 PM: NHL: Sabres at Blue Jackets (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Celtics at Suns (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NHL: Rangers at Golden Knights (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Arkansas 65, UNC Greensboro 58 ... Georgia Tech 79, Georgia 77.

SEC Women’s Basketball: Florida 78, Presbyterian 52 ... Tennessee 69, Chattanooga 39 ... Little Rock 42, Texas A&M 38.

World Cup: Morocco 0-0 Spain (Morocco advances on penalties, 3-0) ... Portugal 6-1 Switzerland.

NBA: Cavaliers 116, Lakers 102 ... Pistons 116, Heat 96 ... Mavericks 116, Nuggets 115.

NHL: Devils 3, Blackhawks 0 ... Kings 5, Senators 2 ... Penguins 4, Blue Jackets 1 ... Red Wings 4, Lightning 2 ... Blues 7, Islanders 4 ... Jets 5, Panthers 2 ... Maple Leafs 4, Stars 0 ... Ducks 4, Hurricanes 3 ... Canadiens 4, Kraken 2.