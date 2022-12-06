Good morning.

The NCAA transfer portal opened yesterday, and Ray Davis and Mike Wright are already in it... and those are the only two Vanderbilt players of significance. 247 Sports shows ten Vanderbilt players in the portal; most of those were reserves, two were dismissed from the team, and there’s even one guy (Diego LaMonica) who hasn’t actually been on the team since 2020.

This feels like it could be a lot worse, though perhaps “worse” is just Kentucky surfacing as a school that’s pursuing Ray Davis. (If you can’t beat them, steal their running back, I guess.) But we needed continuity after improving from 2-10 to 5-7, and so far it appears we may mostly be getting it.

Of course, the transfer portal is open for another 59 days.

Meanwhile: does the Hustler read the comments at Anchor of Gold?

