Vanderbilt women’s basketball lost 66-54 to UT-Martin on Sunday, with Ciaja Harbison out for the second game in a row. The Commodores have now lost five of their last six after a 5-0 start, as the preseason injuries are starting to catch up to them. The Hustler has more.

And since this is a bad news day, Ray Davis entered the transfer portal. Vanderbilt’s athletic teams are off tonight and tomorrow night, so ... enjoy the World Cup?

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

9:00 AM: World Cup: Japan v. Croatia (FOX)

1:00 PM: World Cup: Brazil v. South Korea (FOX)

6:00 PM: NHL: Blues at Rangers (NHL Network)

7:15 PM: NFL: Saints at Buccaneers (ESPN)

7:30 PM: NBA: Suns at Mavericks (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Kentucky 73, Michigan 69 ... Florida 89, Stetson 51 ... Missouri 96, SE Missouri State 89 ... Tennessee 94, Alcorn State 40.

SEC Women’s Basketball: Kentucky 82, UNC Greensboro 56 ... Virginia Tech 59, Tennessee 56 ... Florida 69, Dayton 65 ... Missouri 71, Arizona State 60 ... Oklahoma 69, Ole Miss 59 ... Arkansas 92, Oral Roberts 58 ... Mississippi State 73, Grambling 47 ... LSU 85, Tulane 72.

World Cup: France 3-1 Poland ... England 3-0 Senegal.

NFL: Steelers 19, Falcons 16 ... Packers 28, Bears 19 ... Lions 40, Jaguars 14 ... Vikings 27, Jets 22 ... Commanders 20, Giants 20 ... Eagles 35, Titans 10 ... Ravens 10, Broncos 9 ... Browns 27, Texans 14 ... Seahawks 27, Rams 23 ... 49ers 33, Dolphins 17 ... Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 ... Raiders 27, Chargers 20 ... Cowboys 54, Colts 19.

NBA: Pelicans 121, Nuggets 106 ... Suns 133, Spurs 95 ... Celtics 103, Nets 92 ... Grizzlies 122, Pistons 112 ... Knicks 92, Cavaliers 81 ... Lakers 130, Wizards 119 ... Kings 110, Bulls 101 ... Trail Blazers 116, Pacers 100.

NHL: Wild 6, Stars 5 ... Jets 5, Ducks 2 ... Red Wings 4, Blue Jackets 2 ... Sabres 6, Sharks 3 ... Islanders 3, Blackhawks 0.