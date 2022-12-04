Vanderbilt RB Ray Davis enters the transfer portal

It’s 2022, and this is just how college football is, I guess.

I want to thank Vanderbilt for taking a chance on me in 2020 and allowing me to represent this program at the highest level. With that being said, after many conversations with my family and support group, I will be entering into the NCAA transfer portal as a Graduate Transfer. pic.twitter.com/hRTepELM2w — Re'Mahn Davis (@MrHeisman7) December 5, 2022

After rushing for 1042 yards on 232 carries with five touchdowns, Vanderbilt RB Ray Davis is entering the transfer portal, because that’s just what we do in 2022. This frankly hurts Vanderbilt a lot, because the Commodores already lost Rocko Griffin to the transfer portal at midseason and also dismissed Maurice Edwards from the team — leaving Patrick Smith, who had a disappointing 2022 (56 carries, 151 yards) and Chase Gillespie (27 carries for 118 yards as a true freshman) as the only returning running backs for next season.

Anyway, it’s fine. Everything is fine. One step forward, two steps back.