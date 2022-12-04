Good morning.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball is back in action today, hosting UT-Martin at 11 AM CT on the SEC Network (that would be the main one, not the plus.) The Commodores lost 44-31 at ETSU the other night as the injuries are starting to catch up to them.

The men, well, survived 64-62 against Wofford yesterday to improve to 4-4. I’ll have more thoughts when I do the Statistical later today.

Not a whole lot else going on today; the College Football Playoff field will be announced, not that that concerns us, though somebody is going to be mad and I’m hoping it will be Alabama. The other bowl games are going to trickle in throughout the day, from experience.

Bad Gambling Advice

Yesterday: 2-5 ATS, 1-6 totals; season to date: 37-50-2 ATS, 42-47 totals

Michigan vs. Kentucky (12:00 PM CT, ABC): Michigan +9, Under 143.5

Florida -17, Over 145

Florida -17, Over 145 SE Missouri State at Missouri (3:00 PM CT, SEC Network): SE Missouri State +21.5, Over 153.5

SE Missouri State +21.5, Over 153.5 Alcorn State at Tennessee (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Alcorn State +27.5, Under 129.5

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

9:00 AM: World Cup: France v. Poland (FS1)

12:00 PM: NFL: Regional coverage (FOX/CBS)

1:00 PM: World Cup: England v. Senegal (FS1)

2:00 PM: NHL: Wild at Stars (NHL Network)

6:30 PM: NHL: Blackhawks at Islanders (NHL Network)

7:20 PM: NFL: Colts at Cowboys (NBC)

8:00 PM: NBA: Pacers at Trail Blazers (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Football: Georgia 50, LSU 30

SEC Men’s Basketball: South Carolina 74, Georgetown 71 ... Mississippi State 82, Mississippi Valley State 52 ... Arkansas 99, San Jose State 58 ... Boise State 86, Texas A&M 71 ... Memphis 68, Ole Miss 57 ... Alabama 78, South Dakota State 65.

SEC Women’s Basketball: Alabama 61, Chattanooga 52 ... Auburn 86, UCF 46 ... South Carolina 79, Memphis 54 ... Missouri 71, UMass 66.

World Cup: Netherlands 3-1 United States ... Argentina 2-1 Australia.

NBA: Mavericks 121, Knicks 100 ... Kings 123, Clippers 96 ... Bucks 105, Hornets 96 ... Raptors 121, Magic 108 ... Thunder 135, Timberwolves 128 ... Warriors 120, Rockets 101 ... Trail Blazers 116, Jazz 111.

NHL: Wild 5, Ducks 4 ... Bruins 5, Avalanche 1 ... Golden Knights 4, Red Wings 1 ... Oilers 5, Canadiens 3 ... Senators 5, Sharks 2 ... Devils 3, Flyers 2 ... Penguins 6, Blues 2 ... Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3 ... Blackhawks 5, Rangers 2 ... Flames 5, Capitals 2 ... Panthers 5, Kraken 1 ... Canucks 3, Coyotes 2 ... Hurricanes 4, Kings 2.