6-7

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

277 (KenPom) December 30, 2022

6:00 PM CT

Video: SEC Network+

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM(TuneIn)

6-6

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

108 (KenPom)

Vanderbilt closes out 2022 and the nonconference schedule with a visit from the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. The Lions play in the Southland Conference, not to be confused with the Southland Bowling League (a related but technically separate entity) that Vanderbilt’s bowling team competes in, though sadly Southeastern does not compete in that sport and therefore we cannot claim them as any sort of “rival.”

Anyway, Vanderbilt is 10-0 all time against members of the Southland Conference including 3-0 against Southeastern, with the last game coming in Jerry Stackhouse’s first year, a 78-70 win. That was also the first year for Southeastern’s coach, David Kiefer, and the Lions went 8-23 that season. This year, they’re 6-7.

I don’t really have much else to say. Please win this one. I don’t want to pick up our first loss ever to both the SWAC and the Southland in the same month, damnit.