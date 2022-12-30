AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings and Friday Bowl Schedule

AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings
|Player
|Record
|Points
|Max Points
|Player
|Record
|Points
|Max Points
|A SCORE TOO SHART
|20-9
|472
|828
|jeturn
|18-11
|462
|769
|Questionable Scott Farley
|17-12
|449
|709
|sandyswift54
|17-12
|421
|772
|Normsie 1943-2022
|19-10
|419
|815
|Dinard'oh
|20-9
|410
|764
|Tom Stephenson
|18-11
|409
|716
|ESPNFAN9493954077
|14-15
|404
|744
|Cole Sullivan
|15-14
|390
|657
|SuicideDores
|17-12
|378
|685
|tinioril
|15-14
|357
|732
|Max Rockatansky
|15-14
|351
|720
|barretchap
|16-13
|336
|695
|MiniMcDeaths
|11-5
|317
|708
|DoreonthePlains
|19-10
|316
|793
|Andrew VU '04
|19-10
|311
|752
|captainwjm
|20-9
|302
|813
|Yer Uncle Mike
|21-8
|301
|812
|ConquerAndPrevail
|13-16
|291
|675
|VandyFan1
|19-10
|289
|759
|VUBandNerd
|16-13
|276
|713
|rmayo1
|16-12
|241
|752
|HometownHero
|16-13
|233
|744
|VU1970
|14-15
|231
|742
|Sportsboi Dave 993
|13-16
|225
|735
|VuFanInHiding
|14-15
|214
|725
|Henry73
|14-15
|202
|713
|ESPNFAN7033459896
|14-15
|199
|710
Yesterday was, apparently, extremely predictable, and that had an effect at the top of the standings: jeturn went 3-0, correctly picking Minnesota, Florida State, and Washington, and fell out of first place with A SCORE TOO SHART (who’s definitely not Import, wink wink) passing him by also going 3-0.
Today begins the heart of bowl season, with five bowl games including two of the three that aren’t on ESPN. Today’s action already started, with Maryland currently leading NC State.
Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Maryland (7-5) vs. NC State (8-4) (11:00 AM CT, ESPN): I’m just gonna leave this here.
December 30, 2022
Sun Bowl: Pitt (8-4) vs. UCLA (9-3) (1:00 PM CT, CBS): This just happens to be one of my favorite bowls, played in El Paso at the beautiful old Sun Bowl stadium. They’ve been playing this since 1935 and somehow it hasn’t acquired the currency of the other bowl games that started in that era (the Orange, Sugar, and Cotton.) Anyway, this is the one game broadcast on CBS annually.
Gator Bowl: Notre Dame (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4) (2:30 PM CT, ESPN): As bowl season gets close to New Year’s, the matchups get better. Here are two 8-4 teams instead of the matchups of 6-6 teams that we’ve been seeing. Enjoy.
Arizona Bowl: Ohio (9-4) vs. Wyoming (7-5) (3:30 PM CT, Barstool Sports): I’m not watching a bowl game sponsored by Barstool and neither should you.
Orange Bowl: Clemson (11-2) vs. Tennessee (10-2) (7:00 PM CT, ESPN): The first of the New Year’s Six, fittingly matching up two teams that wear orange in the Orange Bowl. I know who I’m rooting for here.
