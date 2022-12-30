 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News The transfer portal sucks

AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings and Friday Bowl Schedule

And we’re into the heart of bowl season.

By Tom Stephenson
NCAA Football: Sun Bowl-Arizona State vs North Carolina State Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings

Player Record Points Max Points
A SCORE TOO SHART 20-9 472 828
jeturn 18-11 462 769
Questionable Scott Farley 17-12 449 709
sandyswift54 17-12 421 772
Normsie 1943-2022 19-10 419 815
Dinard'oh 20-9 410 764
Tom Stephenson 18-11 409 716
ESPNFAN9493954077 14-15 404 744
Cole Sullivan 15-14 390 657
SuicideDores 17-12 378 685
tinioril 15-14 357 732
Max Rockatansky 15-14 351 720
barretchap 16-13 336 695
MiniMcDeaths 11-5 317 708
DoreonthePlains 19-10 316 793
Andrew VU '04 19-10 311 752
captainwjm 20-9 302 813
Yer Uncle Mike 21-8 301 812
ConquerAndPrevail 13-16 291 675
VandyFan1 19-10 289 759
VUBandNerd 16-13 276 713
rmayo1 16-12 241 752
HometownHero 16-13 233 744
VU1970 14-15 231 742
Sportsboi Dave 993 13-16 225 735
VuFanInHiding 14-15 214 725
Henry73 14-15 202 713
ESPNFAN7033459896 14-15 199 710

Yesterday was, apparently, extremely predictable, and that had an effect at the top of the standings: jeturn went 3-0, correctly picking Minnesota, Florida State, and Washington, and fell out of first place with A SCORE TOO SHART (who’s definitely not Import, wink wink) passing him by also going 3-0.

Today begins the heart of bowl season, with five bowl games including two of the three that aren’t on ESPN. Today’s action already started, with Maryland currently leading NC State.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Maryland (7-5) vs. NC State (8-4) (11:00 AM CT, ESPN): I’m just gonna leave this here.

Sun Bowl: Pitt (8-4) vs. UCLA (9-3) (1:00 PM CT, CBS): This just happens to be one of my favorite bowls, played in El Paso at the beautiful old Sun Bowl stadium. They’ve been playing this since 1935 and somehow it hasn’t acquired the currency of the other bowl games that started in that era (the Orange, Sugar, and Cotton.) Anyway, this is the one game broadcast on CBS annually.

Gator Bowl: Notre Dame (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4) (2:30 PM CT, ESPN): As bowl season gets close to New Year’s, the matchups get better. Here are two 8-4 teams instead of the matchups of 6-6 teams that we’ve been seeing. Enjoy.

Arizona Bowl: Ohio (9-4) vs. Wyoming (7-5) (3:30 PM CT, Barstool Sports): I’m not watching a bowl game sponsored by Barstool and neither should you.

Orange Bowl: Clemson (11-2) vs. Tennessee (10-2) (7:00 PM CT, ESPN): The first of the New Year’s Six, fittingly matching up two teams that wear orange in the Orange Bowl. I know who I’m rooting for here.

