AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings and Friday Bowl Schedule

AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings Player Record Points Max Points Player Record Points Max Points A SCORE TOO SHART 20-9 472 828 jeturn 18-11 462 769 Questionable Scott Farley 17-12 449 709 sandyswift54 17-12 421 772 Normsie 1943-2022 19-10 419 815 Dinard'oh 20-9 410 764 Tom Stephenson 18-11 409 716 ESPNFAN9493954077 14-15 404 744 Cole Sullivan 15-14 390 657 SuicideDores 17-12 378 685 tinioril 15-14 357 732 Max Rockatansky 15-14 351 720 barretchap 16-13 336 695 MiniMcDeaths 11-5 317 708 DoreonthePlains 19-10 316 793 Andrew VU '04 19-10 311 752 captainwjm 20-9 302 813 Yer Uncle Mike 21-8 301 812 ConquerAndPrevail 13-16 291 675 VandyFan1 19-10 289 759 VUBandNerd 16-13 276 713 rmayo1 16-12 241 752 HometownHero 16-13 233 744 VU1970 14-15 231 742 Sportsboi Dave 993 13-16 225 735 VuFanInHiding 14-15 214 725 Henry73 14-15 202 713 ESPNFAN7033459896 14-15 199 710

Yesterday was, apparently, extremely predictable, and that had an effect at the top of the standings: jeturn went 3-0, correctly picking Minnesota, Florida State, and Washington, and fell out of first place with A SCORE TOO SHART (who’s definitely not Import, wink wink) passing him by also going 3-0.

Today begins the heart of bowl season, with five bowl games including two of the three that aren’t on ESPN. Today’s action already started, with Maryland currently leading NC State.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Maryland (7-5) vs. NC State (8-4) (11:00 AM CT, ESPN): I’m just gonna leave this here.

Sun Bowl: Pitt (8-4) vs. UCLA (9-3) (1:00 PM CT, CBS): This just happens to be one of my favorite bowls, played in El Paso at the beautiful old Sun Bowl stadium. They’ve been playing this since 1935 and somehow it hasn’t acquired the currency of the other bowl games that started in that era (the Orange, Sugar, and Cotton.) Anyway, this is the one game broadcast on CBS annually.

Gator Bowl: Notre Dame (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4) (2:30 PM CT, ESPN): As bowl season gets close to New Year’s, the matchups get better. Here are two 8-4 teams instead of the matchups of 6-6 teams that we’ve been seeing. Enjoy.

Arizona Bowl: Ohio (9-4) vs. Wyoming (7-5) (3:30 PM CT, Barstool Sports): I’m not watching a bowl game sponsored by Barstool and neither should you.

Orange Bowl: Clemson (11-2) vs. Tennessee (10-2) (7:00 PM CT, ESPN): The first of the New Year’s Six, fittingly matching up two teams that wear orange in the Orange Bowl. I know who I’m rooting for here.