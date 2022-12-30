Good morning.

Vanderbilt men’s basketball closes out its nonconference schedule tonight with a visit from Southeastern Louisiana at 6:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+. The Lions are 6-7 and ranked 275th in KenPom, so expect this game to go down to the wire.

The Hustler’s Brandon Karp went over some of the deficiencies on film, and Chris Lee’s podcast with Joey Dwyer sounded alarm bells, because really, why wouldn’t we?

And last night, the women’s team opened SEC play with a 72-44 loss to Mississippi State.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 69-74-3 ATS, 71-75 totals

Southeastern Louisiana at Vanderbilt (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Southeastern Louisiana +15.5, Under 145.5

Southeastern Louisiana +15.5, Under 145.5 Prairie View at Texas A&M (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Prairie View +17, Under 139.5

Prairie View +17, Under 139.5 Eastern Michigan at South Carolina (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): South Carolina -9, Under 140.5

Sports on TV (non-college football edition)

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:30 PM: NBA: Lakers at Hawks (NBA TV)

9:00 PM: NBA: Trail Blazers at Warriors (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Tennessee 77, Florida 67 ... South Carolina 76, Texas A&M 34 ... Ole Miss 79, Auburn 47 ... LSU 69, Arkansas 45 ... Alabama 56, Georgia 53 ... Missouri 74, Kentucky 71.

NFL: Cowboys 27, Titans 13.

NBA: Hornets 121, Thunder 113 ... Pacers 135, Cavaliers 126 ... Celtics 116, Clippers 110 ... Grizzlies 119, Raptors 106 ... Spurs 122, Knicks 115 ... Mavericks 129, Rockets 114.

NHL: Sabres 6, Red Wings 3 ... Panthers 7, Canadiens 2 ... Lightning 2, Rangers 1 ... Senators 4, Capitals 3 ... Islanders 2, Blue Jackets 1 ... Stars 4, Wild 1 ... Blues 3, Blackhawks 1 ... Jets 4, Canucks 2 ... Coyotes 6, Maple Leafs 3 ... Kings 5, Avalanche 4 ... Flyers 4, Sharks 3.