5-3

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

146 (KenPom) December 3, 2022

4:00 PM CT

Video: SEC Network+

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM(TuneIn)

3-4

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

78 (KenPom)

First off, this has to be the greatest “goofy old logo” matchup in the history of this game thread gimmick. Hat tip to DoreJam for dropping that one in yesterday’s staff pick ‘em thread, but also, that Wofford Terrier clearly shops at the same store at 8-Ball the Tiger.

Anyway, Vanderbilt lost to VCU on Wednesday night to drop to 3-4, and we shouldn’t schedule them again. KenPom thinks Vanderbilt will win this game by a 75-66 score, but Wofford is dangerous enough — they lost at LSU by 3 on Sunday — that we should be a bit concerned. (Their wins, however, have not been impressive: two of them were against non-Division I competition, including the infamous Bob Jones University, which got its tax-exempt status revoked for a ban on interracial dating. That’s right, there’s always a tangent here.) They’re good enough that losing to them isn’t shut-down-the-season bad, but yeah, if Vanderbilt wants to have any hope of making the NCAA Tournament NIT they should probably beat this team.

Yep, it’s December 3, and we’re already here.