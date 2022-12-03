Good morning.

Vanderbilt men’s basketball looks to get back to .500 on the season with a visit from the Wofford Terriers today at 4:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+. It’s opposite the SEC Championship because of course it is. It’s also opposite Delaware-South Dakota State on ESPN+. (The Hustler weirdly seems to blame Jerry Stackhouse for the performance at VCU on Wednesday, as though Stackhouse should have just casually taken that performance by the referees.)

Vanderbilt freshman Alyssa Ballard was named the Southland Bowling League’s Bowler and Newcomer of the Month for November after winning the individual title at the Ladyjack Classic.

Clark Lea went on the VandySports podcast with Chris Lee and Will Perdue.

Anyway, that’s it for today’s Vanderbilt stuff. College football open thread for conference championship Saturday lower division playoffs coming later. And enjoy USMNT-Holland. (And Australia vs. Messi, I guess. Enjoy that, too.)

Bad Gambling Advice

Last night: 1-2 ATS, 0-3 totals; season to date: 35-45-2 ATS, 41-41 totals

South Carolina at Georgetown (11:00 AM CT, FS1): Georgetown -5.5, Under 141

Georgetown -5.5, Under 141 Mississippi Valley State at Mississippi State (1:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Mississippi State -34, Under 121.5

Mississippi State -34, Under 121.5 San Jose State at Arkansas (3:00 PM CT, SEC Network): San Jose State +19.5, Over 132

San Jose State +19.5, Over 132 Wofford at Vanderbilt (4:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Wofford +8.5, Over 136.5

Wofford +8.5, Over 136.5 Boise State vs. Texas A&M (6:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Texas A&M -5.5, Under 132.5

Texas A&M -5.5, Under 132.5 Ole Miss at Memphis (6:30 PM CT, ESPN2): Memphis -6.5, Over 133

Memphis -6.5, Over 133 South Dakota State at Alabama (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network+): Alabama -19.5, Over 155

Sports on TV (non-college football edition)

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

9:00 AM: World Cup: Netherlands v. United States (FOX)

1:00 PM: World Cup: Argentina v. Australia (FOX)

1:00 PM: NHL: Ducks at Wild (NHL Network)

6:00 PM: NHL: Maple Leafs at Lightning (NHL Network)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Georgia 68, Florida A&M 46 ... LSU 63, UT Arlington 59 ... Auburn 93, Colgate 66.

World Cup: South Korea 2-1 Portugal ... Ghana 0-2 Uruguay ... Cameroon 1-0 Brazil ... Serbia 2-3 Switzerland.

NBA: Hornets 117, Wizards 116 ... Hawks 117, Nuggets 109 ... Heat 120, Celtics 116 ... Nets 114, Raptors 105 ... Cavaliers 107, Magic 96 ... Lakers 133, Bucks 129 ... Pelicans 117, Spurs 99 ... Grizzlies 117, 76ers 109 ... Rockets 122, Suns 121 ... Jazz 139, Pacers 119 ... Warriors 119, Bulls 111.

NHL: Senators 3, Rangers 2 ... Predators 4, Islanders 1 ... Blue Jackets 4, Jets 1.