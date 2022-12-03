Saturday Open Thread: Conference Championship Weekend

With Vanderbilt’s football season over, you’re now free to enjoy... well, other football.

It’s conference championship Saturday. Eight of the ten FBS conferences (every one except the Pac-12 and C-USA, which held their championship games last night) will decide their champions. Only three or so of today’s games have playoff implications, but also, have you considered that there are the FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA playoffs? Playoff implications or actual playoff games — you pick!

(There’s also, randomly, a game between Valpo and New Mexico State, and out of all the games today, that’s the one on pay-per-view.)

11:00 AM CT

Big 12 Championship: Kansas State vs. TCU (ABC)

MAC Championship: Toledo vs. Ohio (ESPN)

FCS Playoffs: New Hampshire at Holy Cross (ESPN+)

Division III Playoffs: Mount Union at Delaware Valley (stream)

12:00 PM CT

Division II Playoffs: Shepherd at Indiana (PA) (stream)

Division II Playoffs: Ferris State at Grand Valley State (stream)

Division III Playoffs: Aurora at Wartburg (stream)

Division III Playoffs: Ithaca at North Central (stream)

Division III Playoffs: Bethel (MN) at Mary-Hardin-Baylor (stream)

NAIA Playoffs: Keiser at Grand View (stream)

NAIA Playoffs: Indiana Wesleyan at Northwestern (IA) (stream)

1:00 PM CT

FCS Playoffs: Furman at Incarnate Word (ESPN+)

FCS Playoffs: Gardner-Webb at William & Mary (ESPN+)

Division II Playoffs: Wingate at West Florida (stream)

Division II Playoffs: Colorado School of Mines at Angelo State (stream)

2:00 PM CT

Valparaiso at New Mexico State (FloSports)

FCS Playoffs: Delaware at South Dakota State (ESPN+)

FCS Playoffs: Weber State at Montana State (ESPN+)

FCS Playoffs: Southeastern Louisiana at Samford (ESPN+)

2:30 PM CT

Sun Belt Championship: Coastal Carolina at Troy (ESPN)

FCS Playoffs: Montana at North Dakota State (ESPN+)

3:00 PM CT

SEC Championship: LSU vs. Georgia (CBS)

AAC Championship: UCF at Tulane (ABC)

Mountain West Championship: Fresno State at Boise State (FOX)

SWAC Championship: Southern at Jackson State (ESPN2)

4:00 PM CT

FCS Playoffs: Richmond at Sacramento State (ESPN+)

7:00 PM CT