WBB Game 15: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

December 29, 2022 @ 5:00PM CT | Video: SECN+ | Radio: Live Call

We’re starting SEC play off with a decent challenge. Mississippi State (11-2) isn’t the strongest team we’ll face the rest of the year, but aside from NC State (and supposedly Columbia) they will be the strongest team we have faced thus far. While not impossible we pull it out, especially coming off a great game and a week of rest, it will be an uphill battle the entire way.

The first thing that pops out to me, and I expect this to be a common trend going forward, is the depth Mississippi State has. The minutes are distributed much more evenly between Mississippi State’s 13 players than between our 9 players. The next thing that pops out to me is the fact that they score more points per game, get more rebounds, assist more points, and generally shoot better than we do. For us to win, we’ll need to hope everyone is healthy and rested on our team and that Mississippi State lost their rhythm over the break. If we don’t start strong, I don’t think we can come back against a team with the depth they have.