 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News The transfer portal sucks

Filed under:

AoG Pick ‘Em Standings and Thursday Bowl Schedule

Ah, what is this, the fifth bowl game in Orlando?

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
NCAA Football: Citrus Bowl-Michigan vs Alabama Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings

Player Record Points Max Points
Player Record Points Max Points
jeturn 15-11 393 769
A SCORE TOO SHART 17-9 391 828
Questionable Scott Farley 14-12 377 709
Cole Sullivan 14-12 359 672
Tom Stephenson 16-10 333 735
ESPNFAN9493954077 11-15 333 744
Dinard'oh 17-9 326 764
sandyswift54 14-12 322 772
Normsie 1943-2022 16-10 318 815
SuicideDores 14-12 305 685
Max Rockatansky 13-13 279 733
tinioril 13-13 276 760
ConquerAndPrevail 12-14 265 709
barretchap 13-13 247 695
DoreonthePlains 16-10 244 793
Andrew VU '04 17-9 240 782
VUBandNerd 13-13 225 713
VandyFan1 17-9 218 788
captainwjm 17-9 218 813
Yer Uncle Mike 18-8 217 812
MiniMcDeaths 8-5 215 708
rmayo1 14-11 186 781
HometownHero 14-12 176 771
VuFanInHiding 12-14 159 754
VU1970 11-15 147 742
Henry73 12-14 147 742
ESPNFAN7033459896 12-14 144 739
Sportsboi Dave 993 10-16 141 735

Yesterday’s bowl action gives us a new leader in the AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em, with jeturn betting the full 43 points on Oregon to narrowly pull ahead of A Score Too Shart, which Import claims is not him. (Riiiiight.) Really, though, yesterday’s bowl games were fun, and people who think that 6-6 Kansas and 6-6 Arkansas should not play in a bowl game in a stadium using porta-potties because of a citywide boil water notice are bad people.

Today? We’ll see.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse (7-5) vs. Minnesota (8-4) (1:00 PM CT, ESPN): Uh, okay, a game between Syracuse and Minnesota in a baseball stadium. Okay. Also, though, sending Syracuse and Minnesota to The Bronx instead of a warmer locale is kind of a dick move.

Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State (9-3) vs. Oklahoma (6-6) (4:30 PM CT, ESPN): No, I don’t understand why 6-6 Oklahoma draws a marquee bowl opponent, either. Then again, I don’t understand why they’re going to be an SEC team in a couple of years.

Alamo Bowl: Texas (8-4) vs. Washington (10-2) (8:00 PM CT, ESPN): Get ready for the Texas offseason hype machine to go up to 11 if they win this one.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...