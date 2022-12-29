AoG Pick ‘Em Standings and Thursday Bowl Schedule

AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings
|Player
|Record
|Points
|Max Points
|Player
|Record
|Points
|Max Points
|jeturn
|15-11
|393
|769
|A SCORE TOO SHART
|17-9
|391
|828
|Questionable Scott Farley
|14-12
|377
|709
|Cole Sullivan
|14-12
|359
|672
|Tom Stephenson
|16-10
|333
|735
|ESPNFAN9493954077
|11-15
|333
|744
|Dinard'oh
|17-9
|326
|764
|sandyswift54
|14-12
|322
|772
|Normsie 1943-2022
|16-10
|318
|815
|SuicideDores
|14-12
|305
|685
|Max Rockatansky
|13-13
|279
|733
|tinioril
|13-13
|276
|760
|ConquerAndPrevail
|12-14
|265
|709
|barretchap
|13-13
|247
|695
|DoreonthePlains
|16-10
|244
|793
|Andrew VU '04
|17-9
|240
|782
|VUBandNerd
|13-13
|225
|713
|VandyFan1
|17-9
|218
|788
|captainwjm
|17-9
|218
|813
|Yer Uncle Mike
|18-8
|217
|812
|MiniMcDeaths
|8-5
|215
|708
|rmayo1
|14-11
|186
|781
|HometownHero
|14-12
|176
|771
|VuFanInHiding
|12-14
|159
|754
|VU1970
|11-15
|147
|742
|Henry73
|12-14
|147
|742
|ESPNFAN7033459896
|12-14
|144
|739
|Sportsboi Dave 993
|10-16
|141
|735
Yesterday’s bowl action gives us a new leader in the AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em, with jeturn betting the full 43 points on Oregon to narrowly pull ahead of A Score Too Shart, which Import claims is not him. (Riiiiight.) Really, though, yesterday’s bowl games were fun, and people who think that 6-6 Kansas and 6-6 Arkansas should not play in a bowl game in a stadium using porta-potties because of a citywide boil water notice are bad people.
Today? We’ll see.
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse (7-5) vs. Minnesota (8-4) (1:00 PM CT, ESPN): Uh, okay, a game between Syracuse and Minnesota in a baseball stadium. Okay. Also, though, sending Syracuse and Minnesota to The Bronx instead of a warmer locale is kind of a dick move.
Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State (9-3) vs. Oklahoma (6-6) (4:30 PM CT, ESPN): No, I don’t understand why 6-6 Oklahoma draws a marquee bowl opponent, either. Then again, I don’t understand why they’re going to be an SEC team in a couple of years.
Alamo Bowl: Texas (8-4) vs. Washington (10-2) (8:00 PM CT, ESPN): Get ready for the Texas offseason hype machine to go up to 11 if they win this one.
