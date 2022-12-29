AoG Pick ‘Em Standings and Thursday Bowl Schedule

AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings Player Record Points Max Points Player Record Points Max Points jeturn 15-11 393 769 A SCORE TOO SHART 17-9 391 828 Questionable Scott Farley 14-12 377 709 Cole Sullivan 14-12 359 672 Tom Stephenson 16-10 333 735 ESPNFAN9493954077 11-15 333 744 Dinard'oh 17-9 326 764 sandyswift54 14-12 322 772 Normsie 1943-2022 16-10 318 815 SuicideDores 14-12 305 685 Max Rockatansky 13-13 279 733 tinioril 13-13 276 760 ConquerAndPrevail 12-14 265 709 barretchap 13-13 247 695 DoreonthePlains 16-10 244 793 Andrew VU '04 17-9 240 782 VUBandNerd 13-13 225 713 VandyFan1 17-9 218 788 captainwjm 17-9 218 813 Yer Uncle Mike 18-8 217 812 MiniMcDeaths 8-5 215 708 rmayo1 14-11 186 781 HometownHero 14-12 176 771 VuFanInHiding 12-14 159 754 VU1970 11-15 147 742 Henry73 12-14 147 742 ESPNFAN7033459896 12-14 144 739 Sportsboi Dave 993 10-16 141 735

Yesterday’s bowl action gives us a new leader in the AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em, with jeturn betting the full 43 points on Oregon to narrowly pull ahead of A Score Too Shart, which Import claims is not him. (Riiiiight.) Really, though, yesterday’s bowl games were fun, and people who think that 6-6 Kansas and 6-6 Arkansas should not play in a bowl game in a stadium using porta-potties because of a citywide boil water notice are bad people.

Today? We’ll see.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse (7-5) vs. Minnesota (8-4) (1:00 PM CT, ESPN): Uh, okay, a game between Syracuse and Minnesota in a baseball stadium. Okay. Also, though, sending Syracuse and Minnesota to The Bronx instead of a warmer locale is kind of a dick move.

Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State (9-3) vs. Oklahoma (6-6) (4:30 PM CT, ESPN): No, I don’t understand why 6-6 Oklahoma draws a marquee bowl opponent, either. Then again, I don’t understand why they’re going to be an SEC team in a couple of years.

Alamo Bowl: Texas (8-4) vs. Washington (10-2) (8:00 PM CT, ESPN): Get ready for the Texas offseason hype machine to go up to 11 if they win this one.