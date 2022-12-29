Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Well, holiday (sports) break is over. Vanderbilt women’s basketball hosts Mississippi State tonight to open the SEC schedule. The Commodores open SEC play with a respectable 9-5 record in spite of a bunch of injuries for what feels like the hundredth year in a row. Tonight’s game will be streamed on the SEC Network+ at 5:00 PM CT.

Anyway, that’s it for Vanderbilt news. Bowl season marches on and really, it’s going to be hard to top what we had on Wednesday.

Sports on TV (non-college football edition)

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:30 PM: NBA: Clippers at Celtics (NBA TV)

7:15 PM: NFL: Cowboys at Titans (Prime Video)

Scoreboard

SEC Football: Arkansas 55, Kansas 53 ... Texas Tech 42, Ole Miss 25.

SEC Basketball: Tennessee 63, Ole Miss 59 ... Auburn 61, Florida 58 ... Missouri 89, Kentucky 75 ... Georgia 78, Rider 72 ... Alabama 78, Mississippi State 67 ... LSU 60, Arkansas 57.

NBA: Pistons 121, Magic 101 ... Wizards 127, Suns 102 ... Nets 108, Hawks 107 ... Heat 112, Lakers 98 ... Bulls 119, Bucks 113 ... Pelicans 119, Timberwolves 118 ... Warriors 112, Jazz 107 ... Kings 127, Nuggets 126.

NHL: Lightning 4, Canadiens 1 ... Bruins 3, Devils 1 ... Red Wings 5, Penguins 4 ... Ducks 3, Golden Knights 2 ... Flames 3, Kraken 2.