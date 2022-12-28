AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings and Wednesday Bowl Schedule

AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings Player Record Points Max Points Player Record Points Max Points A SCORE TOO SHART 14-8 321 835 jeturn 12-10 309 801 Questionable Scott Farley 12-10 309 771 Cole Sullivan 12-10 305 732 Tom Stephenson 14-8 294 778 ESPNFAN9493954077 8-14 284 780 Dinard'oh 15-7 277 813 Max Rockatansky 12-10 254 781 sandyswift54 11-11 253 800 Normsie 1943-2022 14-8 246 850 SuicideDores 12-10 245 754 tinioril 11-11 223 807 barretchap 11-11 204 750 DoreonthePlains 14-8 203 833 ConquerAndPrevail 10-12 201 776 VUBandNerd 12-10 199 796 Andrew VU '04 15-7 176 836 Yer Uncle Mike 16-6 168 861 VandyFan1 15-7 167 839 captainwjm 15-7 167 860 rmayo1 12-9 137 830 MiniMcDeaths 5-4 136 739 VuFanInHiding 11-11 134 827 HometownHero 12-10 127 820 VU1970 10-12 123 816 Sportsboi Dave 993 9-13 119 810 Henry73 10-12 98 791 ESPNFAN7033459896 10-12 95 788

With four bowl games yesterday, there was bound to be some movement — and movement there was, with Cole’s hold on the top spot falling apart under the weight of the Jamey Chadwell-less Coastal Carolina, Mike Gundy threatening to pull a reporter’s access after daring to ask if there’d be any coaching staff changes, and Georgia Southern losing a tossup Camellia Bowl to Buffalo.

Back in first place: “A SCORE TOO SHART,” who I am still convinced is Import. Meanwhile I charged up the standings after going 4-0 yesterday. Further down the standings are a bunch of people with 15 or 16 wins in the 22 bowl games to date, who seem to be saving their powder in the form of higher confidence picks.

On to the bowl games today...

Military Bowl: UCF (9-4) vs. Duke (8-4) (1:00 PM CT, ESPN): Why ESPN doesn’t have an 11 AM bowl game today, I’ll never know. Duke is one of the season’s biggest surprises, going 8-4 under a first-year coach in what we thought would be a long-term rebuild. UCF has kept things going since Josh Heupel left, and you wonder why an SEC school like Auburn wouldn’t be interested in hiring their coach.

Liberty Bowl: Kansas (6-6) vs. Arkansas (6-6) (4:30 PM CT, ESPN): I’m just gonna leave this here.

The Port-a-Johns are lined up and ready for use today at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis. How many they’ll need to get through the game between Arkansas and #kufball live in about 30 on @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/4PAKeAuFbD — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) December 28, 2022

Sounds like fun!

Holiday Bowl: Oregon (9-3) vs. North Carolina (9-4) (7:00 PM CT, FOX): One of the few bowl games that isn’t broadcast on ESPN also features quietly one of the best matchups. You’d think ESPN would be interested in getting a couple of nine-win teams in one of the bowl games it owns.

Texas Bowl: Texas Tech (7-5) vs. Ole Miss (8-4) (8:00 PM CT, ESPN): It’s easy to forget now, but at one point this season, Ole Miss was 7-0 and ranked 7th in the country. But they lost their last three in the regular season and go into a second-tier bowl game unranked. Life comes at you fast.