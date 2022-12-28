AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings and Wednesday Bowl Schedule

AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings
|Player
|Record
|Points
|Max Points
|Player
|Record
|Points
|Max Points
|A SCORE TOO SHART
|14-8
|321
|835
|jeturn
|12-10
|309
|801
|Questionable Scott Farley
|12-10
|309
|771
|Cole Sullivan
|12-10
|305
|732
|Tom Stephenson
|14-8
|294
|778
|ESPNFAN9493954077
|8-14
|284
|780
|Dinard'oh
|15-7
|277
|813
|Max Rockatansky
|12-10
|254
|781
|sandyswift54
|11-11
|253
|800
|Normsie 1943-2022
|14-8
|246
|850
|SuicideDores
|12-10
|245
|754
|tinioril
|11-11
|223
|807
|barretchap
|11-11
|204
|750
|DoreonthePlains
|14-8
|203
|833
|ConquerAndPrevail
|10-12
|201
|776
|VUBandNerd
|12-10
|199
|796
|Andrew VU '04
|15-7
|176
|836
|Yer Uncle Mike
|16-6
|168
|861
|VandyFan1
|15-7
|167
|839
|captainwjm
|15-7
|167
|860
|rmayo1
|12-9
|137
|830
|MiniMcDeaths
|5-4
|136
|739
|VuFanInHiding
|11-11
|134
|827
|HometownHero
|12-10
|127
|820
|VU1970
|10-12
|123
|816
|Sportsboi Dave 993
|9-13
|119
|810
|Henry73
|10-12
|98
|791
|ESPNFAN7033459896
|10-12
|95
|788
With four bowl games yesterday, there was bound to be some movement — and movement there was, with Cole’s hold on the top spot falling apart under the weight of the Jamey Chadwell-less Coastal Carolina, Mike Gundy threatening to pull a reporter’s access after daring to ask if there’d be any coaching staff changes, and Georgia Southern losing a tossup Camellia Bowl to Buffalo.
Back in first place: “A SCORE TOO SHART,” who I am still convinced is Import. Meanwhile I charged up the standings after going 4-0 yesterday. Further down the standings are a bunch of people with 15 or 16 wins in the 22 bowl games to date, who seem to be saving their powder in the form of higher confidence picks.
On to the bowl games today...
Military Bowl: UCF (9-4) vs. Duke (8-4) (1:00 PM CT, ESPN): Why ESPN doesn’t have an 11 AM bowl game today, I’ll never know. Duke is one of the season’s biggest surprises, going 8-4 under a first-year coach in what we thought would be a long-term rebuild. UCF has kept things going since Josh Heupel left, and you wonder why an SEC school like Auburn wouldn’t be interested in hiring their coach.
Liberty Bowl: Kansas (6-6) vs. Arkansas (6-6) (4:30 PM CT, ESPN): I’m just gonna leave this here.
The Port-a-Johns are lined up and ready for use today at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis. How many they’ll need to get through the game between Arkansas and #kufball live in about 30 on @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/4PAKeAuFbD— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) December 28, 2022
Sounds like fun!
Holiday Bowl: Oregon (9-3) vs. North Carolina (9-4) (7:00 PM CT, FOX): One of the few bowl games that isn’t broadcast on ESPN also features quietly one of the best matchups. You’d think ESPN would be interested in getting a couple of nine-win teams in one of the bowl games it owns.
Texas Bowl: Texas Tech (7-5) vs. Ole Miss (8-4) (8:00 PM CT, ESPN): It’s easy to forget now, but at one point this season, Ole Miss was 7-0 and ranked 7th in the country. But they lost their last three in the regular season and go into a second-tier bowl game unranked. Life comes at you fast.
Loading comments...