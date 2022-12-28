 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The transfer portal sucks

AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings and Wednesday Bowl Schedule

Import back on top, and I’m charging up the standings.

By Tom Stephenson
AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings

Player Record Points Max Points
A SCORE TOO SHART 14-8 321 835
jeturn 12-10 309 801
Questionable Scott Farley 12-10 309 771
Cole Sullivan 12-10 305 732
Tom Stephenson 14-8 294 778
ESPNFAN9493954077 8-14 284 780
Dinard'oh 15-7 277 813
Max Rockatansky 12-10 254 781
sandyswift54 11-11 253 800
Normsie 1943-2022 14-8 246 850
SuicideDores 12-10 245 754
tinioril 11-11 223 807
barretchap 11-11 204 750
DoreonthePlains 14-8 203 833
ConquerAndPrevail 10-12 201 776
VUBandNerd 12-10 199 796
Andrew VU '04 15-7 176 836
Yer Uncle Mike 16-6 168 861
VandyFan1 15-7 167 839
captainwjm 15-7 167 860
rmayo1 12-9 137 830
MiniMcDeaths 5-4 136 739
VuFanInHiding 11-11 134 827
HometownHero 12-10 127 820
VU1970 10-12 123 816
Sportsboi Dave 993 9-13 119 810
Henry73 10-12 98 791
ESPNFAN7033459896 10-12 95 788

With four bowl games yesterday, there was bound to be some movement — and movement there was, with Cole’s hold on the top spot falling apart under the weight of the Jamey Chadwell-less Coastal Carolina, Mike Gundy threatening to pull a reporter’s access after daring to ask if there’d be any coaching staff changes, and Georgia Southern losing a tossup Camellia Bowl to Buffalo.

Back in first place: “A SCORE TOO SHART,” who I am still convinced is Import. Meanwhile I charged up the standings after going 4-0 yesterday. Further down the standings are a bunch of people with 15 or 16 wins in the 22 bowl games to date, who seem to be saving their powder in the form of higher confidence picks.

On to the bowl games today...

Military Bowl: UCF (9-4) vs. Duke (8-4) (1:00 PM CT, ESPN): Why ESPN doesn’t have an 11 AM bowl game today, I’ll never know. Duke is one of the season’s biggest surprises, going 8-4 under a first-year coach in what we thought would be a long-term rebuild. UCF has kept things going since Josh Heupel left, and you wonder why an SEC school like Auburn wouldn’t be interested in hiring their coach.

Liberty Bowl: Kansas (6-6) vs. Arkansas (6-6) (4:30 PM CT, ESPN): I’m just gonna leave this here.

Sounds like fun!

Holiday Bowl: Oregon (9-3) vs. North Carolina (9-4) (7:00 PM CT, FOX): One of the few bowl games that isn’t broadcast on ESPN also features quietly one of the best matchups. You’d think ESPN would be interested in getting a couple of nine-win teams in one of the bowl games it owns.

Texas Bowl: Texas Tech (7-5) vs. Ole Miss (8-4) (8:00 PM CT, ESPN): It’s easy to forget now, but at one point this season, Ole Miss was 7-0 and ranked 7th in the country. But they lost their last three in the regular season and go into a second-tier bowl game unranked. Life comes at you fast.

