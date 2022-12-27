AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings and Tuesday Bowl Schedule

AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings
|Player
|Record
|Points
|Max Points
|Player
|Record
|Points
|Max Points
|Cole Sullivan
|11-7
|270
|786
|jeturn
|10-8
|265
|826
|A SCORE TOO SHART
|11-7
|257
|855
|ESPNFAN9493954077
|7-11
|254
|829
|Questionable Scott Farley
|10-8
|243
|811
|sandyswift54
|10-8
|237
|844
|Dinard'oh
|13-5
|236
|854
|Max Rockatansky
|10-8
|231
|809
|SuicideDores
|11-7
|225
|824
|Normsie 1943-2022
|12-6
|209
|869
|Tom Stephenson
|10-8
|202
|778
|barretchap
|10-8
|193
|785
|DoreonthePlains
|13-5
|187
|879
|VUBandNerd
|11-7
|186
|857
|tinioril
|9-9
|183
|842
|ConquerAndPrevail
|9-9
|181
|832
|VandyFan1
|14-4
|146
|904
|Andrew VU '04
|13-5
|142
|902
|Yer Uncle Mike
|14-4
|127
|902
|captainwjm
|13-5
|125
|900
|rmayo1
|11-6
|117
|892
|VuFanInHiding
|10-8
|115
|890
|HometownHero
|10-8
|85
|860
|VU1970
|8-10
|82
|857
|MiniMcDeaths
|3-2
|80
|793
|Sportsboi Dave 993
|7-11
|80
|855
|Henry73
|9-9
|78
|853
|ESPNFAN7033459896
|9-9
|75
|850
Not much change in the pick ‘em standings from yesterday; aside from there being only one game played yesterday, it seems the majority of you were on Bowling Green — and those of us who correctly picked New Mexico State, including myself, didn’t seem to have much confidence in that outcome (in fact, I put the minimum one point on it.)
The slow bowl season ends, though, and today features four bowl games.
Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern (6-6) vs. Buffalo (6-6) (11:00 AM CT, ESPN): On the other hand, this, a matchup of a 6-6 Sun Belt team and a 6-6 MAC team, just feels like it should have been last Thursday or something. Still, this is football, and these teams are at least somewhat interesting.
First Responder Bowl: Memphis (6-6) vs. Utah State (6-6) (2:15 PM CT, ESPN): And then there’s this. Memphis is 6-6, but aside from a 49-23 loss at Mississippi State in the season opener, the Tigers’ other five losses were by a total of 23 points. Utah State got off to a 1-4 start including a 35-7 loss to FCS Weber State, and then recovered to get bowl eligible. Memphis is pretty clearly the better team here, but then if this is close, Memphis seems to have a penchant for losing those.
Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina (9-3) vs. East Carolina (7-5) (5:45 PM CT, ESPN): This is the game of the day almost by default, though Coastal Carolina no longer has its coach (Jamey Chadwell took the Liberty job.) And East Carolina seems like a fun team.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin (6-6) vs. Oklahoma State (7-5) (9:15 PM CT, ESPN): The nightcap is two teams that are disappointed in their seasons; Wisconsin started the season in the Top 25, dropped out after losing to Washington State, fired their coach after a 2-3 start — and then limped to the finish under the interim coach. Oklahoma State was ranked as high as #8 in the polls, lost 48-0 to Kansas State, and finished 7-5 and playing in a bowl game in a baseball stadium. Yeah, that’s right, this one is at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, which is weird because Phoenix has actual football stadiums available for use.
Loading comments...