AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings and Tuesday Bowl Schedule

AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings Player Record Points Max Points Player Record Points Max Points Cole Sullivan 11-7 270 786 jeturn 10-8 265 826 A SCORE TOO SHART 11-7 257 855 ESPNFAN9493954077 7-11 254 829 Questionable Scott Farley 10-8 243 811 sandyswift54 10-8 237 844 Dinard'oh 13-5 236 854 Max Rockatansky 10-8 231 809 SuicideDores 11-7 225 824 Normsie 1943-2022 12-6 209 869 Tom Stephenson 10-8 202 778 barretchap 10-8 193 785 DoreonthePlains 13-5 187 879 VUBandNerd 11-7 186 857 tinioril 9-9 183 842 ConquerAndPrevail 9-9 181 832 VandyFan1 14-4 146 904 Andrew VU '04 13-5 142 902 Yer Uncle Mike 14-4 127 902 captainwjm 13-5 125 900 rmayo1 11-6 117 892 VuFanInHiding 10-8 115 890 HometownHero 10-8 85 860 VU1970 8-10 82 857 MiniMcDeaths 3-2 80 793 Sportsboi Dave 993 7-11 80 855 Henry73 9-9 78 853 ESPNFAN7033459896 9-9 75 850

Not much change in the pick ‘em standings from yesterday; aside from there being only one game played yesterday, it seems the majority of you were on Bowling Green — and those of us who correctly picked New Mexico State, including myself, didn’t seem to have much confidence in that outcome (in fact, I put the minimum one point on it.)

The slow bowl season ends, though, and today features four bowl games.

Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern (6-6) vs. Buffalo (6-6) (11:00 AM CT, ESPN): On the other hand, this, a matchup of a 6-6 Sun Belt team and a 6-6 MAC team, just feels like it should have been last Thursday or something. Still, this is football, and these teams are at least somewhat interesting.

First Responder Bowl: Memphis (6-6) vs. Utah State (6-6) (2:15 PM CT, ESPN): And then there’s this. Memphis is 6-6, but aside from a 49-23 loss at Mississippi State in the season opener, the Tigers’ other five losses were by a total of 23 points. Utah State got off to a 1-4 start including a 35-7 loss to FCS Weber State, and then recovered to get bowl eligible. Memphis is pretty clearly the better team here, but then if this is close, Memphis seems to have a penchant for losing those.

Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina (9-3) vs. East Carolina (7-5) (5:45 PM CT, ESPN): This is the game of the day almost by default, though Coastal Carolina no longer has its coach (Jamey Chadwell took the Liberty job.) And East Carolina seems like a fun team.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin (6-6) vs. Oklahoma State (7-5) (9:15 PM CT, ESPN): The nightcap is two teams that are disappointed in their seasons; Wisconsin started the season in the Top 25, dropped out after losing to Washington State, fired their coach after a 2-3 start — and then limped to the finish under the interim coach. Oklahoma State was ranked as high as #8 in the polls, lost 48-0 to Kansas State, and finished 7-5 and playing in a bowl game in a baseball stadium. Yeah, that’s right, this one is at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, which is weird because Phoenix has actual football stadiums available for use.