Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Well, Christmas weekend is over, and it’s back to work for most of us. That doesn’t mean that Vanderbilt sports are back in action, though — that doesn’t happen until the women’s basketball team opens SEC play on Thursday. Aria Gerson (who’s currently on furlough) prewrote what to know about Vanderbilt women’s basketball entering SEC play.

Also, the football team picked up what I’m assuming is a preferred walk-on with good film from Trenton Peabody:

After a great conversation with @bartonsimmons a few days ago, I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Vanderbilt University #AnchorDown ⚓️#AllGloryToTheManAbove #GoDores ⚫️⚓️ pic.twitter.com/xnNpQqZ2RE — Derek Kee (@DTooWavy27_4) December 25, 2022

Four bowl games today. Buckle up.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 67-69-3 ATS, 68-71 totals

Northwestern State at Texas A&M (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Northwestern State +17.5, Under 146

Sports on TV (non-college football edition)

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

7:30 PM: NBA: Knicks at Mavericks (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

NFL: Chargers 20, Colts 3.

NBA: Nets 125, Cavaliers 117 ... Clippers 142, Pistons 131 ... Heat 113, Timberwolves 110 ... Rockets 133, Bulls 118 ... Pelicans 113, Pacers 93 ... Spurs 126, Jazz 122 ... Trail Blazers 124, Hornets 113.