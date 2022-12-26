 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News The transfer portal sucks

AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings and Monday Bowl Schedule

New Mexico State-Bowling Green? YES HAHAHA YES!!!

By Tom Stephenson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 03 MAC Championship - Toledo vs Ohio Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings

Player Record Points Max Points
Cole Sullivan 11-6 270 798
jeturn 10-7 265 850
A SCORE TOO SHART 11-6 257 858
ESPNFAN9493954077 7-10 254 842
Questionable Scott Farley 10-7 243 822
sandyswift54 10-7 237 853
Dinard'oh 13-4 236 872
Max Rockatansky 9-8 229 809
SuicideDores 11-6 225 835
Normsie 1943-2022 12-5 209 875
Tom Stephenson 9-8 201 778
barretchap 10-7 193 794
DoreonthePlains 13-4 187 892
VUBandNerd 11-6 186 868
ConquerAndPrevail 9-8 181 851
tinioril 8-9 178 842
Andrew VU '04 12-5 140 902
Yer Uncle Mike 14-3 127 920
captainwjm 13-4 125 918
rmayo1 10-6 99 892
VuFanInHiding 9-8 97 890
VandyFan1 11-3 95 923
HometownHero 10-7 85 878
MiniMcDeaths 3-1 80 835
Sportsboi Dave 993 7-10 80 873
Henry73 9-8 78 871
ESPNFAN7033459896 9-8 75 868
VU1970 7-10 64 857

As far as bowl season goes, today’s the calm before the storm, the last day with one bowl game (and it’s an afternoon one) before 20 bowl games from Tuesday through Saturday.

During that time, the AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em will be settled. For now, the standings are a clusterfuck. Cole leads, mostly because he’s already used a bunch of his high confidence picks — and missed on some of them, hence having the third-lowest max points total. Your Uncle Mike is 14-3 on his picks, the best record of anyone in the contest, but is currently in 18th place because his picks so far have all been low-confidence.

Today’s one bowl game probably won’t make too big of a dent in the standings. Come back tomorrow for that.

Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State (6-6) vs. Bowling Green (6-6) (1:30 PM CT, ESPN): On one side, New Mexico State, which started the season 1-5 but managed to turn things around and get bowl eligible by beating ... New Mexico (2-10), UMass (1-11), Lamar (FCS), Liberty (coach checked out), and Valparaiso (FCS), and also getting a waiver from the NCAA to play in a bowl game with two wins over FCS teams.

On the other side, Bowling Green, which scored an average of 23.8 ppg (97th in FBS) and gave up an average of 33.2 ppg (117th in FBS), lost to FCS Eastern Kentucky, and then managed to get bowl eligible by going 4-2 down the stretch. Bowling Green is 122nd of 131 FBS teams in SP+, three spots behind 1-11 South Florida; New Mexico State ranks 111th, or one spot behind 1-11 Northwestern.

This might be the worst bowl matchup in history.

