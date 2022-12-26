AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings and Monday Bowl Schedule

AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings Player Record Points Max Points Player Record Points Max Points Cole Sullivan 11-6 270 798 jeturn 10-7 265 850 A SCORE TOO SHART 11-6 257 858 ESPNFAN9493954077 7-10 254 842 Questionable Scott Farley 10-7 243 822 sandyswift54 10-7 237 853 Dinard'oh 13-4 236 872 Max Rockatansky 9-8 229 809 SuicideDores 11-6 225 835 Normsie 1943-2022 12-5 209 875 Tom Stephenson 9-8 201 778 barretchap 10-7 193 794 DoreonthePlains 13-4 187 892 VUBandNerd 11-6 186 868 ConquerAndPrevail 9-8 181 851 tinioril 8-9 178 842 Andrew VU '04 12-5 140 902 Yer Uncle Mike 14-3 127 920 captainwjm 13-4 125 918 rmayo1 10-6 99 892 VuFanInHiding 9-8 97 890 VandyFan1 11-3 95 923 HometownHero 10-7 85 878 MiniMcDeaths 3-1 80 835 Sportsboi Dave 993 7-10 80 873 Henry73 9-8 78 871 ESPNFAN7033459896 9-8 75 868 VU1970 7-10 64 857

As far as bowl season goes, today’s the calm before the storm, the last day with one bowl game (and it’s an afternoon one) before 20 bowl games from Tuesday through Saturday.

During that time, the AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em will be settled. For now, the standings are a clusterfuck. Cole leads, mostly because he’s already used a bunch of his high confidence picks — and missed on some of them, hence having the third-lowest max points total. Your Uncle Mike is 14-3 on his picks, the best record of anyone in the contest, but is currently in 18th place because his picks so far have all been low-confidence.

Today’s one bowl game probably won’t make too big of a dent in the standings. Come back tomorrow for that.

Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State (6-6) vs. Bowling Green (6-6) (1:30 PM CT, ESPN): On one side, New Mexico State, which started the season 1-5 but managed to turn things around and get bowl eligible by beating ... New Mexico (2-10), UMass (1-11), Lamar (FCS), Liberty (coach checked out), and Valparaiso (FCS), and also getting a waiver from the NCAA to play in a bowl game with two wins over FCS teams.

On the other side, Bowling Green, which scored an average of 23.8 ppg (97th in FBS) and gave up an average of 33.2 ppg (117th in FBS), lost to FCS Eastern Kentucky, and then managed to get bowl eligible by going 4-2 down the stretch. Bowling Green is 122nd of 131 FBS teams in SP+, three spots behind 1-11 South Florida; New Mexico State ranks 111th, or one spot behind 1-11 Northwestern.

This might be the worst bowl matchup in history.