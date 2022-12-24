Good morning.

Vanderbilt star linebacker Anfernee Orji will not return for the 2023 season, instead electing to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

But By the Grace of God #ABuckFifty pic.twitter.com/D2eXsP5SAo — Anfernee Orji (@AnferneeOrji) December 23, 2022

Orji played as a true freshman in 2019 and moved into the starting lineup for the 2020 season, and he’s now started 33 games over the last three seasons — and has arguably been Vanderbilt’s best defensive player for the last couple of years. He’ll be missed, but unlike the Portal guys, we’ll only be seeing him on Sundays.

Vanderbilt has its first volleyball coach, Anders Nelson, who was the associate head coach at Kentucky. The volleyball team is expected to begin play in 2025-26.

I’m taking the rest of the day off after putting the Anchor Drop up, so no open thread for tonight’s one bowl game (which involves Middle.)

Sports on TV

All times Central.

12:00 PM: NFL: Regional coverage (FOX/CBS)

3:25 PM: NFL: Eagles at Cowboys (FOX)

7:00 PM: NCAAF: Hawaii Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State (ESPN)

7:15 PM: NFL: Raiders at Steelers (NFL Network)

Scoreboard

SEC Football: Wake Forest 27, Missouri 17.

NBA: Magic 133, Spurs 113 ... 76ers 119, Clippers 114 ... Hawks 130, Pistons 105 ... Celtics 121, Timberwolves 109 ... Nets 118, Bucks 100 ... Raptors 118, Cavaliers 107 ... Bulls 118, Knicks 117 ... Pacers 111, Heat 108 ... Mavericks 112, Rockets 106 ... Pelicans 128, Thunder 125 ... Nuggets 120, Trail Blazers 107 ... Grizzlies 125, Suns 100 ... Wizards 125, Kings 111 ... Hornets 134, Lakers 130.

NHL: Hurricanes 6, Flyers 5 ... Bruins 4, Devils 3 ... Capitals 4, Jets 1 ... Islanders 5, Panthers 1 ... Stars 4, Canadiens 2 ... Avalanche 3, Predators 2 ... Blackhawks 5, Blue Jackets 2 ... Canucks 5, Oilers 2 ... Coyotes 2, Kings 1 ... Golden Knights 5, Blues 4 ... Flames 3, Ducks 2.