AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings and Festivus Bowl Schedule

AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings Player Record Points Max Points Player Record Points Max Points Cole Sullivan 8-6 221 798 jeturn 8-6 221 869 A SCORE TOO SHART 9-5 219 872 SuicideDores 9-5 211 843 sandyswift54 9-5 206 863 Max Rockatansky 8-6 189 858 ESPNFAN9493954077 5-9 185 854 Dinard'oh 11-3 181 889 barretchap 8-6 178 829 Questionable Scott Farley 8-6 178 836 DoreonthePlains 10-4 154 892 tinioril 6-8 151 855 VUBandNerd 9-5 151 874 MARTIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE 6-8 147 813 Tom Stephenson 7-7 145 810 Andrew VU '04 9-5 112 902 ConquerAndPrevail 6-8 102 851 VandyFan1 11-3 95 923 Yer Uncle Mike 11-3 79 920 captainwjm 10-4 77 918 Henry73 8-6 63 904 HometownHero 8-6 54 895 rmayo1 7-6 51 892 VuFanInHiding 6-8 49 890 ESPNFAN7033459896 7-7 42 883 VU1970 5-9 32 873 MiniMcDeaths 1-0 18 855

The last time I updated the bowl pick ‘em standings, Import (I’m just assuming that’s who A SCORE TOO SHART is) was in the lead with a 9-1 record and 219 points.

Today, Import has a 9-5 record and 219 points. #Fadeimport is back on the menu, boys. That’s allowed Cole and jeturn to overtake him, if ever so narrowly, because neither of them are having a good week either; they’re just having a better week than Import, who’s now missed all of Eastern Michigan-San Jose State, Liberty-Toledo, Western Kentucky-South Alabama, and Air Force-Baylor.

Anyway, today has two bowl games on tap. Once you’re finished with the airing of the grievances, tune in to see:

Independence Bowl: Southwestern Louisiana (6-6) vs. Houston (7-5) (2:00 PM CT, ESPN): Going off on a tangent here, but “Louisiana” is one of the silliest instances of “just what the hell am I supposed to call you?” that plagues a fair number of mid-major programs, like MTSU which has decided that they want to be known as “Middle Tennessee” instead of “Middle Tennessee State,” but I’m just gonna fucking call them MTSU. That is the same as the “University of Louisiana” which, no, you’ll always be a directional Louisiana to me.

Anyway, this is the Independence Bowl, and like the Armed Forces Bowl last night it is not immune from the blast of arctic air that has infested the entire country. As such, temperature in Shreveport at kickoff will be 24 degrees, and making this even more interesting is the fact that these are two teams from the I-10 corridor who are not accustomed to such indignities. (As far as Houston goes, is there a bigger disappointment at the G5-soon-to-be-Big-12 level than the Cougars, who everybody thought were going 11-1 and instead are 7-5 and playing a bowl game in Shreveport while Tulane is in the Cotton Bowl?)

Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Missouri (6-6) (5:30 PM CT, ESPN): And here’s the matchup of two Vanderbilt opponents, and honestly the shocking part here is that Wake Forest finished the season roughly as well as Missouri did, considering how these two looked in their respective games against Vandy (Wake Forest beat the Commodores 45-25; Missouri scraped by 17-14.) Also, Missouri lost one of its wide receivers to Georgia in the transfer portal, which is a dick move by a division rival. Student-athlete rights and everything, but no, you shouldn’t be able to do that, and this isn’t solely me being mad that Ray Davis will be playing at Kentucky next season while Kentucky fans on Twitter basically admit that they stole Vandy’s running back because he beat them in Lexington.