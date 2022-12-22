4-7

The last time Vanderbilt played a SWAC team, I predicted that Vanderbilt should win by a lot of points.

Vanderbilt did not, in fact, win by a lot of points. Vanderbilt lost that game.

Alabama A&M comes into today’s game at Vanderbilt with a 4-7 record, though three of the wins were against non-Division I opponents The Artist Formerly Known As Martin Methodist, Fisk, and Rust. They also beat Lipscomb, and they lost to Tennessee State earlier this season. That’s right, Vanderbilt is the fourth Nashville team that Alabama A&M has played this season. What, they couldn’t work out games against Belmont and Trevecca Nazarene? This will be the second of three buy games that Alabama A&M will be on the receiving end of to close out 2022; in the first, they lost 68-47 at Illinois. (Unusually for a SWAC team, Alabama A&M hasn’t exactly loaded up on these; in fact, eight of their previous eleven games were at home.)

Anyway, please win this game. You don’t want to know what we will do if we lose. It rhymes with Stire Fack.