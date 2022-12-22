Good morning.

Vanderbilt men’s basketball hosts Alabama A&M today, with the game time moved up to 3:00 PM CT due to the impending WINTER STORM OF DOOM 2022. Today’s game will be streamed on the SEC Network+.

Meanwhile, in “why couldn’t they have just made this a doubleheader,” the women’s team beat Alabama A&M 76-46 yesterday.

Signing day came and went yesterday, and the biggest news was bad: longtime commit Ka’Morreun Pimpton, the highest-rated recruit in the class, decided to sign with LSU instead. So, that sucks.

Yesterday: 4-2 ATS, 1-5 totals; season to date: 64-69-3 ATS, 66-70 totals