Anchor Drop, December 22, 2022: Alabama A&M Today

Vanderbilt’s basketball game has been moved up to 3 PM.

By Tom Stephenson
NCAA Basketball: Legends of Basketball Showcase-Vanderbilt at N.C. State David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning.

Vanderbilt men’s basketball hosts Alabama A&M today, with the game time moved up to 3:00 PM CT due to the impending WINTER STORM OF DOOM 2022. Today’s game will be streamed on the SEC Network+.

Meanwhile, in “why couldn’t they have just made this a doubleheader,” the women’s team beat Alabama A&M 76-46 yesterday.

Signing day came and went yesterday, and the biggest news was bad: longtime commit Ka’Morreun Pimpton, the highest-rated recruit in the class, decided to sign with LSU instead. So, that sucks.

Bad Gambling Advice

Yesterday: 4-2 ATS, 1-5 totals; season to date: 64-69-3 ATS, 66-70 totals

  • Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt (3:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Alabama A&M +18.5, Under 138
  • Western Kentucky at South Carolina (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): South Carolina +2.5, Over 132.5
  • Illinois vs. Missouri (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Missouri +6.5, Over 153.5

