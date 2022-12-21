Better Know A Transfer Signee: Aeneas “The Trojan Warrior” DiCosmo

Aeneas “The Trojan Warrior” DiCosmo

Well, you can’t sign a Dante without a Virgil to guide him, so let’s look into Leland Stanford Junior College transfer OLB/WDE Aeneas DiCosmo.

*Note: See his post framing of “The Adventure Continues” above and tell me he has not fully leaned into the potential of his 5 Star Name.

Position: Outside Linebacker/Weak Side Defensive End

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 251

Hometown: Montclair, New Jersey

High School: Bergen Catholic

247 Sports composite (in 2019): 3 star, #484 National, #34 (WDE), #12 (New Jersey)

Rivals (in 2019): 3-star (5.7), #29 (OLB), #13 (New Jersey)

Transferred from: Stanford. Not sure if he’s a Graduate Transfer or not, as he would have been a Redshirt Senior for Stansbury this year. Either way, he should be eligible in both 2023 and 2024 due to redshirting his freshman year and the extra Covid year (those things are never going to end, are they?).

It’s safe to say that Aeneas DiCosmo has not yet lived up to his 5 Star Name in his four years at Stansbury (whether that was from being so excited, so excited, so scared, or being too busy wandering from Troy to Rome, we cannot say), as he struggled to find playing time, failing to record a solo tackle until 2022.

Last year was his breakthrough year (relatively speaking), as he had 13 solo tackles, 13 assisted tackles, 2.5 TFL, and 1.5 sacks. He played in all 12 games, so he was basically a rotational player in ‘22, and a non-entity in the three years prior.

In short, unless he makes a huge leap this spring and summer, we’re looking at a veteran depth guy (which, you know, is always someone we need on our roster). If you’re looking for a reason to hope, let’s just say it tends to go pretty well when an Aeneas goes on a long journey to a foreign land...