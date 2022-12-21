Better Know A Signee: Ted Gregoire

Ted Gregoire

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 300

Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey

High School: Hudson Catholic

247 Sports composite: #1314 (national), #142 (defensive line), #24 (New Jersey)

Rivals: 3-star

Other Power 5 offers: Rutgers, Syracuse, Wisconsin

Vanderbilt’s first official signing of 2023 came from Ted Gregoire, a defensive lineman from Jersey City, New Jersey. I can’t seem to find a senior year highlight video, but I’ve posted his junior year highlight video.

Which is actually kind of hilarious. For one thing, you get to see him lined up at wide receiver, which is certainly unusual for a guy we recruited to play defensive tackle. And it’s always fun to see defensive linemen chasing down running backs from behind. With that said, some of his highlight clips appear to be against a middle school team, or at least some guys who are tiny compared to him.

We’ll see how this works out — notably, Vanderbilt’s signing day page lists him at 6’4”/300 compared to 247 listing him at 6’6”/275, but he looks to have good athleticism for his size.