Better Know A Signee: Ted Gregoire

Ted Gregoire
, . . ➡️ , .— Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) December 21, 2022
Welcome to Commodore Nation, @723Loyalty!#GoldStandard23 | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/a0k8scTS4Q
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6’4”
Weight: 300
Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey
High School: Hudson Catholic
247 Sports composite: #1314 (national), #142 (defensive line), #24 (New Jersey)
Rivals: 3-star
Other Power 5 offers: Rutgers, Syracuse, Wisconsin
Vanderbilt’s first official signing of 2023 came from Ted Gregoire, a defensive lineman from Jersey City, New Jersey. I can’t seem to find a senior year highlight video, but I’ve posted his junior year highlight video.
Which is actually kind of hilarious. For one thing, you get to see him lined up at wide receiver, which is certainly unusual for a guy we recruited to play defensive tackle. And it’s always fun to see defensive linemen chasing down running backs from behind. With that said, some of his highlight clips appear to be against a middle school team, or at least some guys who are tiny compared to him.
We’ll see how this works out — notably, Vanderbilt’s signing day page lists him at 6’4”/300 compared to 247 listing him at 6’6”/275, but he looks to have good athleticism for his size.
Loading comments...