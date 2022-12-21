Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

The early signing period begins today, and you can follow along with Vanderbilt’s signings at the main site. (As I’m writing this, two guys have already signed. There may be more when the Anchor Drop is actually posted.) I’ll have profiles on the signees in the coming, uh, weeks if we’re being realistic.

And, the women’s basketball team will play its final nonconference game today, hosting Alabama A&M at 1:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+. Cole will have your game thread up later. There aren’t any afternoon bowl games today, so the bowl open thread will come after that.

Bad Gambling Advice

Yesterday: 3-2 ATS, 3-2 totals; season to date: 60-67-3 ATS, 65-65 totals

Chattanooga at Georgia (2:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Georgia -5, Over 139.5

Georgia -5, Over 139.5 Austin Peay at Tennessee (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Austin Peay +28, Under 125.5

Austin Peay +28, Under 125.5 Florida A&M at Kentucky (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Florida A&M +38.5, Over 132.5

Florida A&M +38.5, Over 132.5 East Tennessee State at LSU (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): ETSU +15.5, Over 140.5

ETSU +15.5, Over 140.5 UNC Asheville at Arkansas (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): UNC Asheville +21, Over 152.5

UNC Asheville +21, Over 152.5 Auburn at Washington (8:00 PM CT, Pac-12 Network): Auburn -4.5, Under 138.5

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:00 PM: NHL: Devils at Panthers (TNT)

6:30 PM: NBA: Warriors at Nets (NBA TV)

8:30 PM: NHL: Oilers at Stars (TNT)

9:30 PM: NBA: Hornets at Clippers (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Wofford 67, Texas A&M 62 ... North Alabama 66, Ole Miss 65 ... Drake 58, Mississippi State 52 ... Alabama 84, Jackson State 64 ... Oklahoma 62, Florida 53.

SEC Women’s Basketball: Auburn 77, North Florida 49 ... West Virginia 49, Georgia 45 ... Alabama 55, SE Louisiana 45 ... Oregon 85, Arkansas 78.

NBA: Jazz 126, Pistons 111 ... Bulls 113, Heat 103 ... Knicks 132, Warriors 94 ... Wizards 113, Suns 110 ... Nuggets 105, Grizzlies 91.

NHL: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1 ... Flyers 5, Blue Jackets 3 ... Penguins 3, Rangers 2 ... Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 1 ... Jets 5, Senators 1 ... Kraken 5, Blues 2 ... Kings 4, Ducks 1 ... Flames 7, Sharks 3.