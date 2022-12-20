AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings and Tuesday Bowl Schedule

Yesterday was an uneventful day in the AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em contest. Only one bowl game was played yesterday, and that was the Myrtle Beach Bowl, where Marshall slogged out a 28-14 win — an outcome that all but two people selected, and many of them had Marshall as one of their top picks, including myself (I put the maximum 43 points on the game; that was how sure of a pick I thought Marshall was, and it seems a whole lot of you agreed with that assessment.

AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings Player Record Points Max Points Player Record Points Max Points A SCORE TOO SHART 9-1 219 940 Cole Sullivan 7-3 216 850 jeturn 7-3 206 923 sandyswift54 8-2 200 918 SuicideDores 8-2 192 887 ESPNFAN9493954077 5-5 185 875 barretchap 7-3 177 869 Questionable Scott Farley 7-3 174 915 Max Rockatansky 6-4 149 883 MARTIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE 6-4 147 895 Dinard'oh 8-2 144 904 tinioril 4-6 133 870 VUBandNerd 7-3 131 907 DoreonthePlains 8-2 126 936 Tom Stephenson 5-5 111 845 ConquerAndPrevail 3-7 64 868 Andrew VU '04 6-4 61 921 VandyFan1 8-2 55 937 ESPNFAN7033459896 7-3 42 933 HometownHero 7-3 42 933 captainwjm 7-3 41 932 Yer Uncle Mike 8-2 40 931 Henry73 6-4 40 931 rmayo1 6-3 39 930 VuFanInHiding 4-6 24 915 VU1970 4-6 20 911

Today, with two bowl games, neither of which appear to be obvious selections, should provide a bit more separation in the standings.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan (8-4) vs. San Jose State (7-4) (2:30 PM CT, ESPN): Ah, one of the annual favorites, as both a quality G5 matchup and also one of the few bowl games that’s played outdoors in a cold-weather state (and on blue turf, to boot.) Today’s weather in Boise: 30 degrees with a chance of snow. You have been warned, AoG commentariat.

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty (8-4) vs. Toledo (8-5) (6:30 PM CT, ESPN): First of all, bowl sponsors keep getting weirder and weirder. Second of all, well, Liberty ended its season on a three-game losing streak capped by getting blown out by New Mexico State, and then Hugh Freeze decided to take his holy roller act back to the SEC (in fact, he seems to have already decided that three weeks before the season ended.) As such, this game has serious no-show potential.