AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings and Tuesday Bowl Schedule

Uhh, just about everyone had Marshall yesterday.

By Tom Stephenson
NCAA Football: Potato Bowl-Brigham Young vs Western Michigan Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday was an uneventful day in the AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em contest. Only one bowl game was played yesterday, and that was the Myrtle Beach Bowl, where Marshall slogged out a 28-14 win — an outcome that all but two people selected, and many of them had Marshall as one of their top picks, including myself (I put the maximum 43 points on the game; that was how sure of a pick I thought Marshall was, and it seems a whole lot of you agreed with that assessment.

AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings

Player Record Points Max Points
A SCORE TOO SHART 9-1 219 940
Cole Sullivan 7-3 216 850
jeturn 7-3 206 923
sandyswift54 8-2 200 918
SuicideDores 8-2 192 887
ESPNFAN9493954077 5-5 185 875
barretchap 7-3 177 869
Questionable Scott Farley 7-3 174 915
Max Rockatansky 6-4 149 883
MARTIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE 6-4 147 895
Dinard'oh 8-2 144 904
tinioril 4-6 133 870
VUBandNerd 7-3 131 907
DoreonthePlains 8-2 126 936
Tom Stephenson 5-5 111 845
ConquerAndPrevail 3-7 64 868
Andrew VU '04 6-4 61 921
VandyFan1 8-2 55 937
ESPNFAN7033459896 7-3 42 933
HometownHero 7-3 42 933
captainwjm 7-3 41 932
Yer Uncle Mike 8-2 40 931
Henry73 6-4 40 931
rmayo1 6-3 39 930
VuFanInHiding 4-6 24 915
VU1970 4-6 20 911

Today, with two bowl games, neither of which appear to be obvious selections, should provide a bit more separation in the standings.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan (8-4) vs. San Jose State (7-4) (2:30 PM CT, ESPN): Ah, one of the annual favorites, as both a quality G5 matchup and also one of the few bowl games that’s played outdoors in a cold-weather state (and on blue turf, to boot.) Today’s weather in Boise: 30 degrees with a chance of snow. You have been warned, AoG commentariat.

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty (8-4) vs. Toledo (8-5) (6:30 PM CT, ESPN): First of all, bowl sponsors keep getting weirder and weirder. Second of all, well, Liberty ended its season on a three-game losing streak capped by getting blown out by New Mexico State, and then Hugh Freeze decided to take his holy roller act back to the SEC (in fact, he seems to have already decided that three weeks before the season ended.) As such, this game has serious no-show potential.

