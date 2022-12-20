AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings and Tuesday Bowl Schedule

Yesterday was an uneventful day in the AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em contest. Only one bowl game was played yesterday, and that was the Myrtle Beach Bowl, where Marshall slogged out a 28-14 win — an outcome that all but two people selected, and many of them had Marshall as one of their top picks, including myself (I put the maximum 43 points on the game; that was how sure of a pick I thought Marshall was, and it seems a whole lot of you agreed with that assessment.
AoG Bowl Pick ‘Em Standings
|Player
|Record
|Points
|Max Points
|Player
|Record
|Points
|Max Points
|A SCORE TOO SHART
|9-1
|219
|940
|Cole Sullivan
|7-3
|216
|850
|jeturn
|7-3
|206
|923
|sandyswift54
|8-2
|200
|918
|SuicideDores
|8-2
|192
|887
|ESPNFAN9493954077
|5-5
|185
|875
|barretchap
|7-3
|177
|869
|Questionable Scott Farley
|7-3
|174
|915
|Max Rockatansky
|6-4
|149
|883
|MARTIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
|6-4
|147
|895
|Dinard'oh
|8-2
|144
|904
|tinioril
|4-6
|133
|870
|VUBandNerd
|7-3
|131
|907
|DoreonthePlains
|8-2
|126
|936
|Tom Stephenson
|5-5
|111
|845
|ConquerAndPrevail
|3-7
|64
|868
|Andrew VU '04
|6-4
|61
|921
|VandyFan1
|8-2
|55
|937
|ESPNFAN7033459896
|7-3
|42
|933
|HometownHero
|7-3
|42
|933
|captainwjm
|7-3
|41
|932
|Yer Uncle Mike
|8-2
|40
|931
|Henry73
|6-4
|40
|931
|rmayo1
|6-3
|39
|930
|VuFanInHiding
|4-6
|24
|915
|VU1970
|4-6
|20
|911
Today, with two bowl games, neither of which appear to be obvious selections, should provide a bit more separation in the standings.
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan (8-4) vs. San Jose State (7-4) (2:30 PM CT, ESPN): Ah, one of the annual favorites, as both a quality G5 matchup and also one of the few bowl games that’s played outdoors in a cold-weather state (and on blue turf, to boot.) Today’s weather in Boise: 30 degrees with a chance of snow. You have been warned, AoG commentariat.
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty (8-4) vs. Toledo (8-5) (6:30 PM CT, ESPN): First of all, bowl sponsors keep getting weirder and weirder. Second of all, well, Liberty ended its season on a three-game losing streak capped by getting blown out by New Mexico State, and then Hugh Freeze decided to take his holy roller act back to the SEC (in fact, he seems to have already decided that three weeks before the season ended.) As such, this game has serious no-show potential.
