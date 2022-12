Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

The early signing period starts tomorrow, and yesterday, Vanderbilt added a commitment from Evan Herrmann, a 6’6”, 210-pound edge defender from Sussex, Wisconsin, who’s rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports and was previously committed to Wyoming:

And in bad news, longtime wide receiver commit Kenric Lanier announced that he’s going to Minnesota:

In other news, Vanderbilt is offering free admission to anyone with a college identification while the students are on break.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 57-65-3 ATS, 62-63 totals

Wofford at Texas A&M (1:00 PM CT, SEC Network+); Wofford +14.5, Under 142.5

Wofford +14.5, Under 142.5 North Alabama at Ole Miss (2:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): North Alabama +20.5, Over 141.5

North Alabama +20.5, Over 141.5 Drake vs. Mississippi State (4:00 PM CT, no TV): Mississippi State -5.5, Under 129

Mississippi State -5.5, Under 129 Jackson State at Alabama (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Alabama -30, Over 155.5

Alabama -30, Over 155.5 Florida vs. Oklahoma (8:30 PM CT, ESPN2): Oklahoma +3.5, Under 136.5

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:30 PM: NBA: Warriors at Knicks (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Grizzlies at Nuggets (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Mississippi State 83, Old Dominion 47.

NFL: Packers 24, Rams 12.

NBA: Cavaliers 122, Jazz 99 ... 76ers 104, Raptors 101 ... Hawks 126, Magic 125 ... Spurs 124, Rockets 105 ... Timberwolves 116, Mavericks 106 ... Bucks 128, Pelicans 119 ... Thunder 123, Trail Blazers 121 ... Suns 130, Lakers 104 ... Hornets 125, Kings 119.

NHL: Bruins 7, Panthers 3 ... Stars 2, Blue Jackets 1 ... Capitals 4, Red Wings 3 ... Predators 4, Oilers 3 ... Avalanche 1, Islanders 0 ... Canadiens 3, Coyotes 2 ... Sabres 3, Golden Knights 2 ... Blues 5, Canucks 1.