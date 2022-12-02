Good morning.

With football season over, we’re learning about players’ decisions for next season, and we’re now to the first one that stings a bit.

Thank you Vanderbilt pic.twitter.com/66c6Y7iJUJ — Ben Bresnahan (@benbresnahan) December 1, 2022

So, we’ve complained about the tight end usage the last couple of years as Ben Bresnahan went from a guy who made 28 catches for 300 yards in 2020, to not even matching those numbers in 2021 and 2022 combined. And now, he’s gone.

Another, less surprising loss: safety Justin Harris announced yesterday that he’s medically retiring from football.

The story He wrote for me pic.twitter.com/r8ivJpSmM1 — Justoo™️ (@Jt_harris11) December 1, 2022

And in the realm of really, truly unsurprising, Jeremy Lucien and Jacob Brammer both posted goodbyes on Twitter, but both were out of eligibility.

In other news, the women’s basketball team lost to ETSU 44-31. Yeah, you’re reading that score right.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 34-43-2 ATS, 41-38 totals

Florida A&M at Georgia (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Georgia -24.5, Over 130

Georgia -24.5, Over 130 UT Arlington at LSU (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): UT Arlington +19, Over 131

UT Arlington +19, Over 131 Colgate at Auburn (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Colgate +13, Under 143

