With football season over, we’re learning about players’ decisions for next season, and we’re now to the first one that stings a bit.
Thank you Vanderbilt pic.twitter.com/66c6Y7iJUJ— Ben Bresnahan (@benbresnahan) December 1, 2022
So, we’ve complained about the tight end usage the last couple of years as Ben Bresnahan went from a guy who made 28 catches for 300 yards in 2020, to not even matching those numbers in 2021 and 2022 combined. And now, he’s gone.
Another, less surprising loss: safety Justin Harris announced yesterday that he’s medically retiring from football.
The story He wrote for me pic.twitter.com/r8ivJpSmM1— Justoo™️ (@Jt_harris11) December 1, 2022
And in the realm of really, truly unsurprising, Jeremy Lucien and Jacob Brammer both posted goodbyes on Twitter, but both were out of eligibility.
Football is family @VandyFootball @Coach_Lea @bartonsimmons pic.twitter.com/3OWMOOI2Kn— Jeremy Lucien (@j_luc21) December 1, 2022
Thank you @VandyFootball ⚓️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mITpwV5zpL— Jacob Brammer (@Jacobb1813) December 1, 2022
In other news, the women’s basketball team lost to ETSU 44-31. Yeah, you’re reading that score right.
Bad Gambling Advice
Season to date: 34-43-2 ATS, 41-38 totals
- Florida A&M at Georgia (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Georgia -24.5, Over 130
- UT Arlington at LSU (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): UT Arlington +19, Over 131
- Colgate at Auburn (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Colgate +13, Under 143
Sports on TV
All times Central. College basketball schedule here.
- 9:00 AM: World Cup: South Korea v. Portugal (FOX)
- 9:00 AM: World Cup: Ghana v. Uruguay (FS1)
- 1;00 PM: World Cup: Cameroon v. Brazil (FOX)
- 1:00 PM: World Cup: Serbia v. Switzerland (FS1)
- 6:30 PM: NCAAF: North Texas at UTSA (CBS Sports)
- 6:30 PM: NBA: Lakers at Bucks (ESPN)
- 7:00 PM: NCAAF: Utah vs. USC (FOX)
- 9:00 PM: NBA: Bulls at Warriors (ESPN)
