Anchor Drop, December 2, 2022: Bresnahan out

Vanderbilt’s starting tight end elects not to use the COVID year.

By Tom Stephenson
NCAA Football: Tennessee at Vanderbilt Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning.

With football season over, we’re learning about players’ decisions for next season, and we’re now to the first one that stings a bit.

So, we’ve complained about the tight end usage the last couple of years as Ben Bresnahan went from a guy who made 28 catches for 300 yards in 2020, to not even matching those numbers in 2021 and 2022 combined. And now, he’s gone.

Another, less surprising loss: safety Justin Harris announced yesterday that he’s medically retiring from football.

And in the realm of really, truly unsurprising, Jeremy Lucien and Jacob Brammer both posted goodbyes on Twitter, but both were out of eligibility.

In other news, the women’s basketball team lost to ETSU 44-31. Yeah, you’re reading that score right.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 34-43-2 ATS, 41-38 totals

  • Florida A&M at Georgia (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Georgia -24.5, Over 130
  • UT Arlington at LSU (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): UT Arlington +19, Over 131
  • Colgate at Auburn (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Colgate +13, Under 143

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

  • 9:00 AM: World Cup: South Korea v. Portugal (FOX)
  • 9:00 AM: World Cup: Ghana v. Uruguay (FS1)
  • 1;00 PM: World Cup: Cameroon v. Brazil (FOX)
  • 1:00 PM: World Cup: Serbia v. Switzerland (FS1)
  • 6:30 PM: NCAAF: North Texas at UTSA (CBS Sports)
  • 6:30 PM: NBA: Lakers at Bucks (ESPN)
  • 7:00 PM: NCAAF: Utah vs. USC (FOX)
  • 9:00 PM: NBA: Bulls at Warriors (ESPN)

