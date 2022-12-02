2022 Staff Pick’em Championship Week

Week 13 was between lukewarm and ice cold for the staff. Tom and I led the way at 6-6. Cole and Andrew were 5-7. CDA, you lot, and Import followed in stair step fashion at 4-8, 3-9, and 2-10, respectively. It leaves the staff at 28-44 for the week and 374-447 for the season.

Last week, LSU (6 and Commentariat), Vanderbilt (5 and C), and Arkansas (5 and C) betrayed the most of us. Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma all delighted in making the majority wrong. South Carolina and Mississipi State were kind to 5 staffers while 4 rode Michigan to success.

Championship Week is only 4-games deep for reasons stated below. CDA is trying to make a late surge by going against the grain on 3 of the 4 games. Three games are 5 to 1. One game is 4 to 2.

The Rules

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in “2025” (Who wants to bet that timeline holds up?), Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. We are picking the conference championship games that will decide the College Football Playoffs. And I made the judgment that, with Clemson at #9, the ACC championship game does not matter. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

The Standings

WRITER SEASON WEEK 13 W L W L Commentariat 68 68 3 9 Import 66 70 2 10 DotP 64 73 6 6 VU 04 64 73 5 7 Tom 63 74 6 6 CDA 61 76 4 8 Cole 56 81 5 7

The Picks